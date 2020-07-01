Stellar, Standard & Supbar: Wide Receiver CJ Lewis

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver CJ Lewis.

It was a lost year for junior wide receiver CJ Lewis. The Connecticut native only appeared in four games before an injury knocked him out for the season. However in his shortened campaign he did have his big moment, as the converted high school QB threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Anthony Brown against Kansas.

At 6'4 he, along with true freshman Taji Johnson, has the most size of any wide receiver on the team. When healthy he certainly played a sizable role in the offense as well, in 2018 he played in all 12 games for the Eagles, making twelve catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. The downside of his game is Lewis doesn't have the best hands on the team, and had a handful of drops. There is more to his game though than what we saw with Steve Addazio, could 2020, a season with a new offense be the year Lewis breaks out?

Stellar

Lewis returns to good health, and earns his way back on to the field. He becomes a reliable target for the Boston College quarterback, who uses his good length and size to their advantage. With Zay Flowers and Kobay White most likely taking the two starting slots, Lewis comes in when the offense goes to their spread 3-4 wide receiver sets. Frank Cignetti also remembers he is a former QB and involves Lewis in some trick plays.

Standard

Sees some playing time with the offense, but isn't used often as a target. Has another 2018-esque season with the Eagles, a catch a game, but not remarkable. Still struggles with drops.

Subpar

A year removed from solid playing time, Lewis struggles to find his way on to the depth chart as freshman Taji Johnson, Ethon Williams and others grab more snaps.

What do you think CJ Lewis's season will be like in 2020? Stellar, standard or subpar?

