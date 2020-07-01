BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard & Supbar: Wide Receiver CJ Lewis

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver CJ Lewis.

Previously Covered:

#10 Daelen Menard
#10 CB Brandon Sebastian
#9 WR Kobay White
#8 DB Jahmin Muse
#7 QB Matt Valecce
#7 CB Tate Haynes
#6 QB Dennis Grosel
#5 QB Phil Jurkovec
#4 WR Zay Flowers
#3 CB Jason Maitre

It was a lost year for junior wide receiver CJ Lewis. The Connecticut native only appeared in four games before an injury knocked him out for the season. However in his shortened campaign he did have his big moment, as the converted high school QB threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Anthony Brown against Kansas. 

At 6'4 he, along with true freshman Taji Johnson, has the most size of any wide receiver on the team. When healthy he certainly played a sizable role in the offense as well, in 2018 he played in all 12 games for the Eagles, making twelve catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. The downside of his game is Lewis doesn't have the best hands on the team, and had a handful of drops. There is more to his game though than what we saw with Steve Addazio, could 2020, a season with a new offense be the year Lewis breaks out?

Stellar

Lewis returns to good health, and earns his way back on to the field. He becomes a reliable target for the Boston College quarterback, who uses his good length and size to their advantage. With Zay Flowers and Kobay White most likely taking the two starting slots, Lewis comes in when the offense goes to their spread 3-4 wide receiver sets. Frank Cignetti also remembers he is a former QB and involves Lewis in some trick plays. 

Standard

Sees some playing time with the offense, but isn't used often as a target. Has another 2018-esque season with the Eagles, a catch a game, but not remarkable. Still struggles with drops. 

Subpar

A year removed from solid playing time, Lewis struggles to find his way on to the depth chart as freshman Taji Johnson, Ethon Williams and others grab more snaps. 

What do you think CJ Lewis's season will be like in 2020? Stellar, standard or subpar?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Eagles Make ACC Network All Decade Team

In a decade where BC never was more than a seven win team, the Eagles had the third most selections on this list.

A.J. Black

Introducing the BC Bulletin Basketball Big Board

A look at the offers and recruiting news out for the Class of 2021 for BC Basketball

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

As Under Armour Cuts Ties With Other Schools Will Boston College be Next?

As the apparel company continues to try and cut costs, could Boston College be on the chopping block?

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: QB Daelen Menard

A look at a quarterback who could find his way on to the field if Phil Jurkovec is not ready to go.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Cornerback Brandon Sebastian

A look at a cornerback who could have a huge season under new head coach Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

by

Mxquile

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Boston College Fall?

Pat Forde of SI looked at the college football landscape and reimagined where teams would go if it was more regionally based. What would Boston College look like in this new world.

A.J. Black

Trio of Eagles Look To Make MLB Rosters in 2020

Dunn, King and Shaw all look ready to find their roles in the big leagues this year.

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Week in Review: June 28, 2020

A look at the stories we have covered this week here on the site.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Wide Receiver Kobay White

Back for his final season, the senior wide receiver could be in for a big year with a new offense and quarterback.

A.J. Black

Local '21 SG Casey Simmons Commits To Northwestern

Eagles strike out on big local recruit who has committed to the Wildcats

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle