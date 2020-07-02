BCBulletin

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quarterback Sam Johnson IV

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for those players. We are going in numerical order, today we preview quarterback Sam Johnson IV.

Quarterback Sam Johnson came to Boston College in 2019 as a four star recruit out of Detroit, Michigan. There was a lot of excitement about the dual threat quarterback, as many fans were hoping that he would be the next big thing at Boston College. 

But last season Johnson was skipped over when quarterback Anthony Brown went down with an injury mid way through the season. Instead head coach Steve Addazio went with preferred walk on Dennis Grosel, who didn't light the world on fire with his throwing, but did guide the Eagles to a bowl game. Johnson on the other hand, never cracked the two deep. 

Watching him at summer camp last year the word that comes to mind to describe Johnson is raw. There is certainly some talent there, but it is going to take some time to mold and cultivate before he gets on the field. He wasn't particularly accurate throwing the ball, and struggled reading coverages and making his progressions, instead running almost every time his first read wasn't open. This isn't to say that Johnson is a bust, or that he won't develop into an ACC quarterback, it's just based off what we saw last year, and remember he was only a true freshman. But how far of a jump will he take in 2020?

Before we get to stellar, standard and subpar, let me just preface this by saying that Johnson by all accounts won't be the starting QB in 2020. His season preview is based on his development, which at this point is the most crucial 

Stellar

Johnson works well with quarterback guru Frank Cignetti. The two click and help the redshirt freshman really blossom as a quarterback. He finds a nice blend of accurate throws all over the field, improves reading defenses and coverages, and uses his legs when plays break down. Sam Johnson sets himself up nicely for a bigger role in 2021. 

Standard

He grows as a quarterback, but still has work to do before he cracks the two deep in 2021. Still some areas of weakness, but has started to make steps in the right direction. 

Subpar

Still really struggles with most areas needed as a quarterback. Accuracy is still an issue, and he needs work reading coverages and defenses. Does not take the step forward that he should as a RS-Fr. 

