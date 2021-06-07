Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: Quarterback Dennis Grosel

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Dennis Grosel, who came in to be an effective backup last year after two separate injuries to the starting quarterback.

Grosel lost the starting job out of camp to Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec. But even as QB2, he was still a valuable member of the roster, and he showcased what it meant to be a team player. In the battle at Death Valley, Jurkovec was knocked out of the game, and Grosel came in and hit a huge third down pass to keep the sticks moving against Clemson. And against UVA, the Wiloughby, OH native got the start, tying a school record with 520 yards through the air. It was a game that Boston College ended up losing, but Grosel kept them in the game, looking every part of an ACC starter.

In 2019, the season looked to be lost when starting quarterback Anthony Brown went down with his second leg injury in three years. The quarterback depth chart was unproven, but after Brown left the game, a former preferred walk on, Dennis Grosel stepped on to the field against Louisville. While the defense did him no favors, the sophomore did an admirable job keeping the game close throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 47 yards.

Grosel finished the season for the Eagles as the starter and had his moments. He had a magnificent game against FSU where he almost won the game himself, but again was let down by the defense.

Name: Dennis Grosel

Year: Sr.

HS: St. Ignatius

Height: 6-1

Weight: 223lb

Stellar

Something happens that forces Grosel into the starting role. He comes in and without batting an eye keeps the offense moving. His role is bigger than many hoped it needed to be, but he looks every part of a starting quarterback.

Standard

Grosel hopefully won't be needed much this season, but if he is, he comes in and showcases his ability like he did against UVA in 2020. Otherwise he comes in against Colgate, UMass and Temple, and does his QB2 duty, moving the ball and scoring a handful of touchdowns.

Subpar

Hafley struggles to find times to get Grosel into games, and he ends up holding the clipboard for most of the season.

