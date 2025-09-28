Everything Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Said After Loss to Cal
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles football team suffered its third consecutive loss at the hands of the Cal Golden Bears 28-24 on Saturday.
After the game, Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien spoke about the loss and what he saw out of his team.
Below is a transcript of everything O'Brien said.
Q: Coach, just comment on the two mistakes inside the final two minutes.
O’BRIEN: You just can't do that. Yeah. Like I just told the team, I haven't been able to get it done in this program to this point of these guys learning how not to lose before they can learn how to win. So, we just got to keep fighting. We got to figure it out. Come in here tomorrow and try to fix some mistakes and see if we can figure some things out.
Q: Coach, you guys had a timeout left there at the end of the game down near the five. Did you think about running at all or was that a pass situation all the way?
O’BRIEN: We did think about running because we had the timeout. We felt better about the throw. If the throw was inbounds, we would use the timeout there. But yeah, we thought about both. We thought that the passing game gave us the best option down there. I don't debate the call. If the ball was thrown inbounds, we would have used the timeout there. The clock was running. It was a horrendously officiated game. So, the clock was running there. There were all kinds of things going on. I just thought it was just brutal. But that's not why we lost.
Q: You just mentioned the officiating. I was about to ask about the penalties. 15 of those. What do you attribute that to?
O’BRIEN: I don't know. You'd have to ask them. Call Al. See what he says. I have no idea. They tell us that there’s a rule now that if the defensive line stems too quick that it's supposed to be called on them. Well, what is that? I don't understand that rule. Right. It's called disconcerting to the offense. That's the rule. So, I don't know. I have to get it clear. I'm not teaching it the right way. It's my fault.
Q: Just the offensive line combination today and how it worked well in the run game.
O’BRIEN: I thought it was good. I mean, I don't know what we ran for, but I thought it was pretty good. I thought they played pretty well together.
Q: Just how do you feel that Turbo was able to kind of bounce back? He had 171 rushing yards.
O’BRIEN: Yeah, he did a great job. He really did. He took care of the football and he saw it. He was hot tonight. No doubt about it.
Q: Coach, Luca Lombardo continues to be a weapon for you guys. Just talk about his growth since training camp.
O’BRIEN: Yeah, he's done a great job. He's done a great job with field goals. Andy Quinn did a great job kicking off tonight, but Luca’s done a great job when we've asked him to do that, kickoffs. So, yeah, he's definitely a weapon for us. He's had a hell of a year.
Q: Coach, it seems like receivers are having trouble getting open down the stretch. Would you agree with that sentiment?
O’BRIEN: I mean, some of them are. Lewis, I don't know what he had, but he had some catches. Reed had some catches. Dawson Pough’s a true freshman, so I think we got to give him time. But yeah, sometimes it's hot and cold, but I think we're getting better.
Q: Coach, just comment on the turnover on downs you got in the fourth quarter.
O’BRIEN: Yeah, the goal line stand down there, you mean? Or which one? There was two. Yeah, they did a great job. Those guys fought hard. I mean, wish we could have stopped them earlier in those drives, but they battled. They fought hard. Give them a lot of credit.
Q: I think still you guys limited Cal to less yards than they've been averaging on offense each game. What do you feel like you can take away defensively from this performance?
O’BRIEN: I think at times we played well defensively. We cut the guy loose. We were in zone coverage on the last touchdown there. We had a couple missed tackles throughout the game, but I thought we played hard. I really thought we played hard. I think there's things we got to do better relative to fit in the run game and things like that, but I thought we played with great effort.