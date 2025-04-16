BC Bulletin

The Extra Point: What Addition Could Boston College Make in the Spring Portal?

The spring portal is open, and Boston College could make a few moves to improve its roster now that summer is approaching.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ice is beginning to thaw out as a new season approaches in Chestnut Hill.

After finishing last season with a 7-6 record, the Boston College Eagles are set to take off in year two of the Bill O'Brien era. That also starts with tackling the transfer portal and making some moves in the spring to fill some glaring holes.

The Eagles have already lost two players in the spring portal, Jacobe Robinson and Otto Hess. Moreover, with the number of talented players in the portal, O'Brien could bring some players that match his mindset regarding having a strong run game and matching physicality.

“I still think that we’re a team that has to establish our physical identity with our running game on offense and our ability to stop the run on defense,” said O’Brien. “Both of those we’re working really hard on in the spring. We’re working hard on our run game."

That is the message at the end of spring practice.. Now, if they want to return to being a 10-win team that hasn't been since 2007, they have to attack the portal hard. They need some more depth at running back, and several talented players recently entered and could be top priorities. Some players in the trenches would also help now that Donovan Ezeiruaku will be an early pick in the NFL Draft. Replacing that production will be a challenge in itself.

As a whole, the roster could improve if they want to compete with the top of the ACC. Clemson, Miami, Louisville, SMU, and North Carolina are all making critical moves to stay at the mountain top.

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football