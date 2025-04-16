The Extra Point: What Addition Could Boston College Make in the Spring Portal?
The ice is beginning to thaw out as a new season approaches in Chestnut Hill.
After finishing last season with a 7-6 record, the Boston College Eagles are set to take off in year two of the Bill O'Brien era. That also starts with tackling the transfer portal and making some moves in the spring to fill some glaring holes.
The Eagles have already lost two players in the spring portal, Jacobe Robinson and Otto Hess. Moreover, with the number of talented players in the portal, O'Brien could bring some players that match his mindset regarding having a strong run game and matching physicality.
“I still think that we’re a team that has to establish our physical identity with our running game on offense and our ability to stop the run on defense,” said O’Brien. “Both of those we’re working really hard on in the spring. We’re working hard on our run game."
That is the message at the end of spring practice.. Now, if they want to return to being a 10-win team that hasn't been since 2007, they have to attack the portal hard. They need some more depth at running back, and several talented players recently entered and could be top priorities. Some players in the trenches would also help now that Donovan Ezeiruaku will be an early pick in the NFL Draft. Replacing that production will be a challenge in itself.
As a whole, the roster could improve if they want to compete with the top of the ACC. Clemson, Miami, Louisville, SMU, and North Carolina are all making critical moves to stay at the mountain top.