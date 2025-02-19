Former Boston College Football Defensive Line Coach Lands New Job
Former Boston College football defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong has been hired by Lehigh to serve as its next D-Line coach.
The program made the announcement in an official press release on Wednesday afternoon.
“Excited to welcome Jeff Comissiong to #TheNest as our new defensive line coach,” said Lehigh Football via X.
Comissiong spent one season with Boston College as the defensive line coach and has had two stints in total with the Eagles. He also served in the same position from 2007-12.
In 2024, he helped lead a defense that tied 12th in the nation in defensive touchdowns, ranked 22nd in rushing defense, and tied for 13th in turnovers gained.
In the ACC, the Eagles tied for the most interceptions (17), led in interception yards (310), tied for second-most pick sixes (3), and averaged the fourth-most interception yards per game (18.2).
They also ranked third in forced fumbles (13) and tied for the third-most fumbles recovered (8).
Prior to coming back to The Heights, he spent three seasons at Cornell as the linebackers coach.
The Maine alumnus is a veteran coach that has spent most of his career in the New England area and has worked on the defensive side of the ball. Other stints he has had as a defensive line coach include with Maine (1996-97 and 2000-05), Bates (1998-99), Harvard (2006), Old Dominion (2013-19), and Hampton (2020).
Comissiong joins a Lehigh program that went 9-4 overall last season which included a 5-1 mark in conference (Patriot League) play, and made an appearance in the FCS playoffs.