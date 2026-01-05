Former Boston College Football Offensive Weapon Transfers to Holy Cross

Boston College transfer wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones has committed to Holy Cross.

The 5-foot-9, 188-pound offensive weapon made the announcement on social media on Sunday night.

“Committed,” said Jones via X.

The Dorchester, Mass., native spent three seasons at Boston College. After redshirting the season in 2023, Jones appeared in five games for the Eagles the following season where he tallied eight rush attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown.

He did not see time on the field in 2025.

Jones joined the program as a running back and was listed at that position for his first two seasons in Chestnut Hill, but moved to wide receiver this past season.

Jones announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 12 via a social media post.

“Thank you to Boston College for the past three years,” said Jones via X. “After talking with my family, l've decided to enter the Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility left. Grateful for the experience — ready for the next chapter.”

The Catholic Memorial High School product was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023. He ranked No. 610 nationally, No. 41 in running backs, and No. 8 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.

Jones committed to Boston College on Aug. 5, 2020, and signed with the program on Dec. 21, 2022, during Early Signing Day, one of 17 players to do so.

He is one of 27 current or former Boston College players to enter the transfer portal this offseason and the second to announce his transfer destination.

Jones joins linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

Richard committed to Indiana earlier in the day.

Jones joins a Holy Cross program that went 3-9 overall in 2025 which included a 3-4 mark in conference (Patriot League) play.

