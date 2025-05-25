BC Bulletin

Former Boston College Football RB Treshaun Ward Impresses in CFL Debut

The Eagles alum had an impressive outing in his first professional game.

Kim Rankin

Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward (0) runs in for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Treshaun Ward (0) runs in for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Boston College football running back Treshaun Ward had an impressive performance in his debut with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. 

In the team’s first preseason game of the year, Ward had eight rush attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown en route to the Tiger-Cats’ 24-16 win over the Toronto Argonauts. 

Ward averaged 9.5 yards per carry and his longest attempt was 45 yards which was his score. His statistics earned him the Performer of the Game Award. 

“Obviously what did I like, especially as a second-team offense, we did pretty good at moving the ball,” said Ward after the game. “Hats off to my offensive linemen for getting gaping holes and whatnot. I scored, but the thing I didn’t like was the play before that, dropping the ball. But had to rebound and think about the next play. It was good to see all the hats off in the end zone and people celebrating me for my first win.” 

The Plant City, Fla., native spent one season at Boston College in 2024 after stops at Kansas State and Florida State. In his sole season with the Eagles, he appeared in 11 games and tallied 77 rush attempts for 406 yards and two touchdowns as well as 15 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns. 

He officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in Jan., and signed with the Tiger-Cats earlier in the month after going undrafted back in April and not picking up a UDFA deal. 

The Tiger-Cats open their season on Saturday, June 7 against the Calgary Stampeders.

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Football