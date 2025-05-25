Former Boston College Football RB Treshaun Ward Impresses in CFL Debut
Former Boston College football running back Treshaun Ward had an impressive performance in his debut with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
In the team’s first preseason game of the year, Ward had eight rush attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown en route to the Tiger-Cats’ 24-16 win over the Toronto Argonauts.
Ward averaged 9.5 yards per carry and his longest attempt was 45 yards which was his score. His statistics earned him the Performer of the Game Award.
“Obviously what did I like, especially as a second-team offense, we did pretty good at moving the ball,” said Ward after the game. “Hats off to my offensive linemen for getting gaping holes and whatnot. I scored, but the thing I didn’t like was the play before that, dropping the ball. But had to rebound and think about the next play. It was good to see all the hats off in the end zone and people celebrating me for my first win.”
The Plant City, Fla., native spent one season at Boston College in 2024 after stops at Kansas State and Florida State. In his sole season with the Eagles, he appeared in 11 games and tallied 77 rush attempts for 406 yards and two touchdowns as well as 15 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns.
He officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in Jan., and signed with the Tiger-Cats earlier in the month after going undrafted back in April and not picking up a UDFA deal.
The Tiger-Cats open their season on Saturday, June 7 against the Calgary Stampeders.