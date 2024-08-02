Former Boston College Head Coach Steve Addazio Joins ESPN as Analyst
Former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio is joining ESPN as a college football analyst for the upcoming season.
“We are excited to welcome Steve Addazio to our talented roster of analysts,” said Amanda Gifford, ESPN vice president of production in the official press release. “Steve’s vast experience and enthusiasm for college football make him a perfect fit for our coverage and we look forward to having him join us in the booth this fall.”
The 65-year-old served as the Eagles head coach from 2013-19 where he tallied a 44-44 overall record, a 22-34 conference record, and led the program to six bowl games 1-4 record and one no contest due to a weather cancellation).
The Farmington, Conn., native has been coaching since the mid-1980s. Other head coaching stints of his include Temple (2011-12) and Colorado State (2020-21) as well as serving as a position coach, primarily for the offensive line and tight ends at Western Connecticut State (1985-87), Syracuse (1995-98), Notre Dame (1999-01), Indiana (2002-04) Florida (2005-10), and Texas A&M (2022-23).
“I’m honored to join ESPN and share my love for college football with viewers across the country,” said Addazio. “I’m eager to utilize my coaching experience in a new way and bring my perspective and passion to the commentary booth.”
Addazio will call games across all ESPN channels and will make his debut during Week 1 alongside play-by-play broadcaster Clay Matvick.
According to the press release, ESPN will announce the full broadcast teams for the season later the month.