Former Boston College Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Boston College transfer offensive lineman Jack Funke has announced his transfer destination.

The redshirt junior has committed to Bryant. He made the announcement via a social media post on Monday afternoon.

“I appreciate all the interest and the great conversations I’ve had recently with several schools,” said Funke via X. “I will now be closing my portal recruitment and committing to Bryant University. Excited for this next challenge and opportunity.”

I appreciate all the interest and the great conversations I’ve had recently with several schools. I will now be closing my portal recruitment and committing to Bryant University. Excited for this next challenge and opportunity! @BryantUFootball pic.twitter.com/bAFFJjPipT — Jack Funke (@_jackfunke) January 5, 2026

The Needham, Mass., native spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill. During that time frame, he appeared in 38 games, mostly on special teams, and redshirted during his freshman campaign in 2022.

Funke announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 15 for his final year of eligibility.

“I’m truly grateful for my time at Boston College,” said Funke via X. “It has been a great source of pride carrying on my family’s legacy at BC. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate student with one year of eligibility left this upcoming January.”

Funke is a former three-star recruit from the class of 2022. The Xaverian Brothers High School product ranked No. 1,109 nationally, No. 104 in offensive tackles, and No. 9 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound lineman is one of multiple Boston College players who have entered the transfer portal during this year’s window.

He joins offensive lineman Ryan Mickow, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

Out of those players, Funke is the fifth to announce his new home in college football.

Daugherty is transferring to Louisville, Lonergan is transferring to Rutgers, Jones is transferring to Holy Cross, and Richard is transferring to Indiana.

The transfer portal will have one window this year. It opened on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.

