Former Boston College Standout Projected to Motor City in Latest On SI Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away and prospects are getting ready for the next chapter of their careers.
One of those players preparing to have their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is former Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Ezeiruaku had a standout season for the Eagles in 2024 as he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
He was named a consensus First-Team All-American and won multiple awards for his performance including ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the Hendricks Award.
The Williamstown, N.J., native shared his feelings on getting drafted during Boston College’s Pro Day on March 24.
“It’s very surreal,” said Ezeiruaku. “It’s gonna be a very exciting moment on April 24, or whatever day it is, and I really can’t wait. I just can’t wait to embrace that moment with my family and then finally check that part off the goals sheet.”
He also shared his confidence level in being picked in the first round.
“I feel good,” said Ezeiruaku. “At the same time, anywhere is a blessing. If it’s the 24th [pick] or the 25th, whatever the case may be, as long as my foot is in the door I can’t complain.”
Ezeiruaku being selected as the 24th or 25th overall pick does not seem far off, according to On SI’s latest mock draft.
In the projections which were released on Friday, the outlet has Ezeiruaku being drafted as the No. 28 overall pick to the Detroit Lions.
He is predicted to be the only first round pick for the Eagles and will be the first since wide receiver Zay Flowers in 2023, who was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 22 overall pick.
The NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wis. It will be aired on ESPN, ESPN2, NFL+, and the NFL Network.