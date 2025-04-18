2025 On SI NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Shedeur Sanders Lands In the Top 10
We’re through the NFL scouting combine, and free agency is basically over. Pro days are also in the books, so it’s a good time to revisit the mock draft board and see where things stand regarding team needs as the NFL draft looms on the horizon. This is how our network of On SI publishers and reporters see the first round playing out.
This year will be heavy on the offensive and defensive lines, running backs and tight ends. Still, there are a few quarterbacks sprinkled in throughout the first round, so let’s dive in.
1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Titans have seemingly done everything but hand the card to the commissioner Roger Goodell to select Cam Ward as their next quarterback. There is no more hiding their interest. At this point, he’s their pick. —Noah Strackbein, Titans On SI
Social: @NoahStrackbein
2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)
The pick: Travis Hunter WR/CB, Colorado
Hunter is the most electrifying two-way player in modern college football history. While there are some questions of how he’ll best be used at the next level, the Browns have a chance to select perhaps the best athlete in the entire draft. Hunter’s conditioning level is incredible. He played more defensive snaps than any Power-5 corner, while also playing receiver for the Buffaloes and seeing no drop-off in performance. Will his two-way experience in college help or hinder his development in the NFL? Cleveland fans can’t wait to find out. —Brendan Gulick, Browns On SI
Social: @BrendanGulick22
3. New York Giants (3–14)
The pick: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
A team can never have too many pass rushers, and in adding Penn State’s Abdul Carter to a group already consisting of Dexter Lawrence II, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, the Giants get a much-needed boost who should be capable of harassing some of the playoff-caliber quarterbacks on their schedule this year. Carter can line up on the outside or off-ball and has had success with blitzing, which should allow Giants’ defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to unlock new layers of his defense. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
Social: @Patricia_Traina
4. New England Patriots (4–13)
The pick: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
They found their quarterback last offseason. This year, they’re trying to find the pieces around him, and starting with a franchise left tackle isn’t a bad move. Despite the arm-length concerns, Campbell’s tape is there, and the Patriots believe he’s the building block for their offensive line. —Noah Strackbein, Patriots On SI
Social: @NoahStrackbein
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)
The pick: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Jaguars could go a few different directions here such as Ashton Jeanty to support Trevor Lawrence even further. That said, Graham is as close to a sure thing as there is in the draft, and the Jaguars want to hit big on the new regime’s first pick. —John Shipley, Jaguars On SI
Social: @_John_Shipley
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)
The pick: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
The Raiders’ new GM John Spytek loves linemen, which is how he led in Tampa Bay. With Will Campbell off the board, they take another exceptional offensive lineman in the on-field bully from Missouri. —Hondo Carpenter, Raiders On SI
Social: @HondoCarpenter
7. New York Jets (5–12)
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
New York has a few holes to fill, but the tight end position arguably is the weakest position group on the roster. Warren would immediately step in as the second-best receiving option for a Justin Fields-led offense after racking up 1,233 receiving yards and 104 catches for Penn State.—Pat McAvoy, New York Jets On SI
Social: @patmcavoy
8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)
The pick: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
Carolina needs to boost its edge rotation, especially with Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum not under contract beyond 2025. Mike Green totaled more sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (23) last season than presumed favorite Jalon Walker had in three years at Georgia. —Tim Weaver, Panthers On SI
Social: Carolina Panthers on SI
9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
This one feels like the most obvious, right? Derek Carr’s mysterious shoulder injury has made the quarterback position a real need, and there’s been plenty of smoke tying the team to Sanders. He’s the No. 2 quarterback prospect this year and would solve an issue. —Pat McAvoy, Saints On SI
Social: @patmcavoy
10. Chicago Bears (5–12)
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Bears grab Jeanty to strengthen one of their weakest position groups: running back. New coach Ben Johnson should have no issues feeding a two-headed backfield (much like he did in Detroit) with D’Andre Swift and Jeanty. —Bryan Perez, Bears On SI
Social: @BryanPerezNFL
11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The 49ers don’t know when Trent Williams will retire and must be prepared for that day to come at any time. Until it does, Banks can play left guard or right tackle. Plus, he should be able to play right away after playing for Steve Sarkisian whose scheme is similar to that of Kyle Shanahan. —Grant Cohn, 49ers On SI
Social: @grantcohn
12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Cowboys appear to be zeroing in on adding an offensive playmaker, and with Jeanty off the board, Dallas should swing for a WR2 who can be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. Matthew Golden would be tempting, but bringing in the massive 6-foot-4 McMillan would not only open up the passing offense and provide a capable red zone threat. —Joshua Sanchez, Cowboys On SI
Social: @jnsanchez @CowboysSI
13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Cornerback was among the team’s top priorities even before news came out that Jalen Ramsey and the franchise have agreed to explore trade possibilities. This came down to a choice between Barron and Will Johnson of Michigan, and it could go either way, but Barron gets the edge for his versatility. —Alain Poupart, Dolphins On SI
Social: @PoupartNFL
14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)
The pick: Jalon Walker, edge, Georgia
A hybrid inside linebacker/edge rusher, Walker can be a chess piece the Colts can use in multiple spots, depending on the situation. The Colts hope they strike gold with the next Micah Parsons-type player. —Scott Kennedy, Colts On SI
Social: @ScoutKennedy
15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)
The pick: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
The Falcons would love to trade down in this spot, still get Williams, and pick up an extra Day 2 pick. But with Mike Green gone early, Williams is arguably the next-best edge rusher on the board. He is a safer selection than cornerback Will Johnson, who slides down the board. —Scott Kennedy, Falcons On SI
Social: @ScoutKennedy
16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)
The pick: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
The Cardinals did well in free agency to plug holes along the defensive line, though their youth movement continues with Harmon, an interior defensive lineman with the ability to rush the passer—something Arizona has coveted. The Cardinals bolster their ability to get after the quarterback even further here. —Donnie Druin, Cardinals On SI
Social: @DonnieDruin
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell is exactly what the Bengals need. He has the talent and ability to be a building block on defense. He’ll bolster their pass rush and give them a true playmaker in the middle of their defense. Look for him to be a Day 1 starter and a weapon for new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden. —James Rapien, Bengals On SI
Social: @JamesRapien @BengalsTalkSI
18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Seattle’s offensive line needs to be addressed, but with five top-100 picks the Seahawks don’t have to force it in Round 1. So they take a serious weapon at tight end, which should feature heavily in Klint Kubiak’s scheme. If Noah Fant gets cut for cap savings, Loveland could start right away. —Tim Weaver, Seahawks On SI
Social: Tim Weaver - Seahawks on SI
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7)
The pick: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Emmanwori is an athletic freak with great size and instincts. The Buccaneers need a safety to play alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. in Todd Bowles’s system. Emmanwori’s coverage prowess in both man and zone and impressive play strength would be an excellent weapon for Bowles and the Bucs. —River Wells, Buccaneers On SI
Social: @riverhwells
20. Denver Broncos (10–7)
The pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Broncos could go with a receiver, but with both blue-chip tight ends off the board, this decision becomes easier. Hampton is a three-down back that will lead Denver in touches as a rookie. He’s a weapon the Broncos have lacked the last two seasons out of the backfield. —Chad Jensen, Broncos On SI
Social: @ChadNJensen
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
There are a few “dream scenarios” for the Steelers in the draft, including Johnson. The Michigan cornerback is the best player available at 21, and Pittsburgh won’t pass on that opportunity for its defense. Johnson joins Joey Porter Jr. as the future of the team’s secondary. —Noah Strackbein, Steelers On SI
Social: @NoahStrackbein
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6)
The pick: WR Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Since the Chargers missed out on the top two tight end prospects, they’ll go with Egbuka, who grabbed 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 en route to a national championship. —Chris Roling, Chargers On SI
Social: @Chris_Roling
23. Green Bay Packers (11–6)
The pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
While he’s not a perfect player-for-player replacement, TJ Slaton left in free agency, so there’s an immediate need on the defensive line. There’s a long-term one, as well, with Kenny Clark coming off a down season and turning 30 in October. Devonte Wyatt’s long-term future is in some doubt, too. Nolen, an All-American last season, had a predraft visit with the Packers, so he’s clearly on their radar. —Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Social: @BillHuberNFL
24. Minnesota Vikings (14–3)
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
It didn’t work out the last time the Vikings took a Georgia safety (Lewis Cine) in the first round, but that’s no reason to shy away from Starks. He’s a dynamic, instinctive playmaker who would be a great fit in Brian Flores’s defense as the eventual successor to Harrison Smith. —Will Ragatz, Vikings On SI
Social: @JoeyBrainstorm
25. Houston Texans (10–7)
The pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
C.J. Stroud desperately needs offensive line help. A few good options will likely be available at this spot, but Simmons is a great fit in Houston. Simmons established himself as one of the premier offensive tackles in college football before blowing out his knee in 2024. He will shore up an offensive line that infuriated fans on the biggest stages last year, including Stroud getting sacked eight times in Houston’s playoff loss to Kansas City and 52 times throughout the season. —Brendan Gulick, Texans On SI
Social: @BrendanGulick22
26. Los Angeles Rams (10–7)
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The future of the Rams’ receiver room after 2025 is murky at best, as Burden not only fills a long-term need but he’s a perfect fit for the offense. Burden Excels at the same routes Sean McVay often uses to defeat coverages, and will likely play in the slot while Davante Adams and Puka Nacua dominate on the outside. —Brock Vierra, Rams On SI
Social: @RamsInsiderOnSI
27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
It may be a bit of a surprise pick, but the Ravens have a few players that fit the bill and may be viewed as can’t pass up. Adding Matthew Golden to a room with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and DeAndre Hopkins gives Lamar Jackson all the weapons he will need. —Noah Strackbein, Ravens On SI
Social: @NoahStrackbein
28. Detroit Lions (15–2)
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
The Lions find their answer opposite Aidan Hutchinson in a player who recorded 16.5 sacks in his college career. His speed off the edge will challenge opposing offensive linemen early in his NFL career. —John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Social: @detroitpodcast
29. Washington Commanders (10–7)
The pick: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU
The Commanders continue to ensure quarterback Jayden Daniels is well-supported. So at the end of the first round, Washington gets a back with three-down potential who is the best pass protector in his group. —David Harrison, Commanders On SI
Social: @DHarrison82
30. Buffalo Bills (13–4)
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The Bills are excited to see their future D-line solidified. Grant is a behemoth at 6' 4" and 331 pounds and can eventually replace DaQuan Jones. He slots in perfectly next to Ed Oliver on the interior, providing the run-stopping defensive force that the Bills’ defense has been lacking. Chris Pirrone, Bills On SI
Social: @chris_pirrone
31. Kansas City Chiefs (15–2)
The pick: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota
The Chiefs needed to address their offensive line after their lackluster Super Bowl performance. North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel could be that immediate fix. His fast footwork and versatility on the offensive line would greatly protect Patrick Mahomes, whichever way they choose to use him. —Dominic Minchella, Chiefs On SI
Social: @KCChiefsOnSI
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
The pick: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
Howie Roseman has struck gold in recent draft classes and Pearce has been a popular mock option recently. He racked up 19.5 sacks over the past three years and would be an almost seamless and significantly cheaper replacement for Josh Sweat. —Scott Neville, Eagles On SI
Social: @ScottNeville46