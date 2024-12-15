How to Watch: Boston College Alums in NFL Week 15
The Boston College Eagles football team’s season is about to come to a close as the team has one more game in 2024, the Pinstripe Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
Although the Eagles do not play for nearly two more weeks, multiple alumni will take the field on Sunday and Monday for Week 15 of the NFL. Currently, Boston College has 16 former players in the league.
Below is the full schedule for the games featuring former Eagles and the map of where fans can watch each game.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints | 1 p.m. ET on FOX | Saints: S Will Harris and G Kyle Hergel
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants | 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Ravens: WR Zay Flowers
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans | 1 p.m. ET on FOX | Titans: LB Harold Landry
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals | 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Cardinals: CB Elijah Jones
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos | 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Broncos: DE Zach Allen
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions | 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Bills: LB Matt Milano, Lions: G Christian Mahogany
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers | 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX | Chargers: G Zion Johnson
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks | 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC | Packers: RB AJ Dillon (Out for Season), LB Isaiah McDuffie
Monday, Dec. 16
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders | 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN | Falcons: G Chris Lindstrom and S Justin Simmons
Already Played
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 12-6 on Thursday night. Former Eagles on the 49ers include CB Isaac Yiadom and on the Rams include S John Johnson and TE Hunter Long. Long tallied two receptions for 17 yards for Los Angeles and Yiadom tallied two solo tackles for San Francisco.
Where to Watch NFL Week 15:
1 p.m. ET Games
4:25 p.m. ET Games
