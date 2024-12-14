Boston College Football Lands First Commitment Out of Transfer Portal
The Boston College Eagles football program has landed its first commitment out of the transfer portal this year.
Former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins is heading to Chestnut Hill, according to ESPN national college football and transfer portal reporter Max Olson.
“Boston College has landed a commitment from Campbell transfer WR VJ 'Rocket' Wilkins, his agency Dream Makers told ESPN,” wrote Olson via X. “Wilkins was an FCS Freshman All-American in 2023 and has put up 2,194 all-purpose yards and 11 TDs over 2 seasons.”
Wilkins announced his decision to enter the portal on Nov. 29 and was on a visit to Boston College this weekend.
The redshirt sophomore spent two seasons with the Fighting Camels. In 2024, he tallied 510 yards and six touchdowns on 38 receptions as well as 113 rushing yards on 23 attempts and 320 yards on 21 kickoff returns.
Wilkins recorded the second-most receptions, yards, and touchdowns among the team this year. In 2024, Campbell went 3-9 overall and 1-7 in conference play.
Wilkins will be a big addition to the Eagles offense as the team has lost three wide receivers in the transfer portal, Jerand Bradley, Montrell Wade, and Jayden McGowan. None of them have announced their transfer destination yet.
Wilkins has two years of eligibility remaining.
