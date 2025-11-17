Kickoff Time, Network For Boston College Football's Game at Syracuse Announced
The kickoff time and network for Boston College’s road game at Syracuse in Week 14 has been announced.
The two teams will square off on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. ET on The CW.
Currently, Syracuse is sitting at 3-7 on the year and 1-6 in ACC play. The Orange lost its season opener to No. 23 Tennessee 45-26, then won its next three games over UConn 27-20, Colgate 66-24, and Clemson 34-21.
Since then, Syracuse has lost six straight games to Duke 38-3, SMU 31-18, No. 22 Pitt 30-13, No. 16 Georgia Tech 41-16, UNC 27-10, and No. 15 Miami 38-10.
Boston College has seen similar struggles this year, but in a different way. The Eagles opened their season with a 66-10 win over Fordham, but that has been their only win of the season.
Sitting at 1-10 on the year and 0-7 in ACC play, BC has lost to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, No. 20 Louisville 38-24, No. 9 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and most recently Georgia Tech 36-34 this past weekend.
Neither team will be bowl eligible so this contest marks the season finale for both teams.
Boston College will enter the matchup with its record intact as the team has a bye week this weekend while Syracuse has one more game prior to the matchup at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.
This will be the 58th meeting between the two teams. Syracuse leads the all-time series 33-24, however Boston College is riding a two-game winning streak.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24
Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10
Oct. 18: vs. UConn- L 38-23
Oct. 25: at Louisville- L 38-24
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame- L 25-10
Nov. 8: vs. SMU- L 45-13
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech- L 36-34
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
Syracuse Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: at Tennessee- L 45-26
Sept. 6: vs. UConn- W 27-20
Sept. 12: vs. Colgate- W 66-24
Sept. 20: at Clemson- W 34-21
Sept. 27: vs. Duke- L 38-3
Oct. 4: at SMU- L 31-18
Oct. 11: BYE
Oct. 18: vs. Pitt- L 30-13
Oct. 25: at Georgia Tech- L 41-16
Oct. 31: vs. UNC- L 27-10
Nov. 8: at Miami- L 38-10
Nov. 15: BYE
Nov. 22: at Notre Dame
Nov. 29: vs. Boston College