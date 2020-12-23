DT Kyiev Bennermon Transfers To NC A&T

Former Boston College defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon has announced that he is transferring to NC A&T.

Kyiev Bennermon from Poughkeepsie, NY came to the Eagles in 2018 a three star recruit with no big offers from other schools. He was an under recruited diamond in the rough, especially at defensive tackle, a position that Boston College had a lot of need at.

In his first year in Chestnut Hill he redshirted, but last year we saw the 285 pounder thrown into action starting the season opener against Virginia Tech. His role shrank though with the emergence of TJ Rayam, who lined up as the other defensive tackle next to fellow defensive tackle Tanner Karafa. He entered the transfer portal early in the 2020 season after Boston College brought in Chibueze Onwuka and Luc Bequette were brought in to sure up the line.

Bennermon will get a chance to compete immediately at NC A&T, a HBCU and member of the MEAC conference. His program will play in the spring, and have a schedule of six games set up.

Boston College still has a handful of other transfers still in the portal including offensive lineman Nate Emer, wide receiver Justin Bellido, defensive tackle Bryce Morais and quarterback Sam Johnson.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we are constantly monitoring additions to the transfer portal and will let you know about their destinations as they happen.

