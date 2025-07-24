Live Blog: Boston College at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff
After two full days of head coaches and student-athletes in the conference taking the podium, 2025 ACC Football Kickoff concludes on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.
Boston College kicks off the day at 10 a.m. ET with head coach Bill O’Brien, wide receiver Lewis Bond, defensive back KP Price, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and offensive lineman Logan Taylor representing the Eagles.
After the program’s press conference, O’Brien and the players will also have interviews with the broadcast crew later in the day.
Other schools to hold press conferences on Thursday include Virginia Tech, Clemson, Duke, UNC, and NC State.
Live Blog:
- Boston College is set to take the stage at 10 a.m. ET.
Other Boston College ACC Football Kickoff Headlines:
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles at ACC Football Kickoff
When: Thursday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, N.C.
TV: ACCNX (Press Conference) and ACC Network (Interviews)
Boston College Attendees: Bill O’Brien, WR Lewis Bond, DB KP Price, LB Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and OL Logan Taylor.
Rest of Schedule:
- Virginia Tech: 11-11:30 a.m.
- Clemson: 12-12:30 p.m.
- Duke: 1-1:30 p.m.
- UNC: 2-2:30 p.m.
- NC State: 3-3:30 p.m.