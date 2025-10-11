BC Bulletin

Live Blog: Boston College Football vs Clemson

The Eagles are looking to snap their skid against the Tigers on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Sep 27, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) passes the ball against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) passes the ball against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (1-4, 0-3 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column against the Clemson Tigers (2-3, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday night. 

Currently, Boston College is riding a four-game losing streak. After winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30, the team has gone winless since. During the skid, the Eagles have suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, and most recently Pitt 48-7 over the weekend. 

Clemson, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant 38-10 win over the UNC Tar Heels this past weekend. The victory broke a two-game skid for the Tigers where they lost to No. 13 Georgia Tech 24-21 and Syracuse 34-21.

In the ACC race, Boston College is sitting in last place in the standings while Clemson slightly ahead in 14th place.

This will be the 33rd meeting all-time between the two teams. Clemson holds the advantage in the all-time series 21-9-2 and is on a 12-game winning streak.

The last meeting between the Eagles and Tigers was on Oct. 8, 2022. Clemson beat Boston College 31-3 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The contest marks the final game of a two-game road trip for Clemson while it starts a two-game home stand for Boston College as the team hosts UConn next weekend before hitting the road for Louisville.

Live Blog

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

  • 5:32 p.m. | Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is on the field two hours ahead of kickoff, talking to others on the field.
  • 5:32 p.m. | Multiple Boston College players have taken the field to warm up.
  • 4:45 p.m. ET | The Boston College football team has arrived in Chestnut Hill for the Eagle Walk.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers

When: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM 

Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers earned a road win over the UNC Tar Heels 38-10 on Saturday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their fourth straight game on the road at Pitt 48-7 on Saturday afternoon. 

Last Meeting:The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 8, 2022. Clemson beat Boston College 31-3 at Alumni Stadium.

Read More From Boston College Eagles On SI:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football