Live Blog: Boston College Football vs Clemson
The Boston College Eagles (1-4, 0-3 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column against the Clemson Tigers (2-3, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday night.
Currently, Boston College is riding a four-game losing streak. After winning its season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30, the team has gone winless since. During the skid, the Eagles have suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, and most recently Pitt 48-7 over the weekend.
Clemson, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant 38-10 win over the UNC Tar Heels this past weekend. The victory broke a two-game skid for the Tigers where they lost to No. 13 Georgia Tech 24-21 and Syracuse 34-21.
In the ACC race, Boston College is sitting in last place in the standings while Clemson slightly ahead in 14th place.
This will be the 33rd meeting all-time between the two teams. Clemson holds the advantage in the all-time series 21-9-2 and is on a 12-game winning streak.
The last meeting between the Eagles and Tigers was on Oct. 8, 2022. Clemson beat Boston College 31-3 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The contest marks the final game of a two-game road trip for Clemson while it starts a two-game home stand for Boston College as the team hosts UConn next weekend before hitting the road for Louisville.
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- 5:32 p.m. | Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is on the field two hours ahead of kickoff, talking to others on the field.
- 5:32 p.m. | Multiple Boston College players have taken the field to warm up.
- 4:45 p.m. ET | The Boston College football team has arrived in Chestnut Hill for the Eagle Walk.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers
When: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers earned a road win over the UNC Tar Heels 38-10 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their fourth straight game on the road at Pitt 48-7 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting:The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 8, 2022. Clemson beat Boston College 31-3 at Alumni Stadium.