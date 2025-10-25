Live Blog For Boston College Football's Matchup at No. 19 Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (1-6, 0-4 ACC) football team is seeking its second win of the season as it travels to Louisville, Ky., to face the Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday night.
Boston College will try to snap its six-game skid in the contest. After winning their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30, the Eagles have suffered six consecutive losses to Michigan State 42-40, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, and most recently UConn 38-23.
As for Louisville, it has earned wins over Eastern Kentucky 51-17, James Madison 28-14, Bowling Green 40-17, Pitt 34-27, and most recently No. 9 Miami 24-21. The Cardinals’ only loss was to No. 16 Virginia 30-27.
The success pushed Louisville into this week’s AP Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, one of four ACC teams to be in the rankings.
Grayson James will start at quarterback for Boston College. Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed the move at quarterback earlier in the week after practice.
“He did a lot of good things,” said O’Brien on Tuesday. “He competed. He ran the ball well. I thought he did some decent things in the passing game. Missed some things. I’m sure he wishes he could have those plays back, but I thought he did a lot of good things in the game. He’s a competitive guy.”
This will be James’ second start of the season as he replaces Dylan Lonergan. James was promoted to the starter prior to UConn last weekend. In the contest, he went 16-of-28 for 204 yards and two touchdowns as well as recorded 17 rush attempts for 26 yards.
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals
When: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals earned a 24-21 road win over the No. 9 (then-No. 2) Miami Hurricanes on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the UConn Huskies 38-23 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during last year’s regular season on Oct. 25, 2024. Louisville defeated Boston College 31-27 after overcoming a 20-point deficit at Alumni Stadium.