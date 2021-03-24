Locked on Boston College: A Chance For the Offense To Continue To Build

Locked on Boston College is our daily podcast that gets into all things Eagles. On today's show we discuss some of the news surrounding the Eagles. We look at the upcoming Pro Day, NFL Draft, and recruiting news for both football and basketball.

Also we talk about Brevin Galloway, who recently committed to transfer to Boston College from the College of Charleston. We discuss what realistic expectations are through building this roster in year one, and what isn't realistic for new head coach Earl Grant. We talk about all the factors that need to be considered as well.

Finally, offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr and Phil Jurkovec spoke with the media for the first time this spring. We dissect their comments and look at the potential of this offense this year, something both of these men discussed on Tuesday. Hear what the two key members of the offense had to say in their own words.

All this and much more on today's show!

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics