NFL Draft Bible's First Mock Draft Has Hunter Long Going In Third Round

Boston College tight end Hunter Long is busy preparing for the NFL Draft which will be held April 29th through May 1st. The big question that has been raised so far is where he will land in the draft, and in what round.

FanNation's NFL Draft Bible, released their most recent three round mock draft. Of course Trevor Lawrence of Clemson is #1, but they have have Long going in the third round of the draft to the Baltimore Ravens. Overall they have the BC product as the fourth tight end drafted, behind Kyle Pitts (Florida), Pat Freiermuth (Penn State) and Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Read More: Hunter Long Declares For NFL Draft

The site also has Long ranked as the second highest tight end on their grading system, behind Pitts. He is currently ranked a 7.5, which puts him as a "solid backup for next season." His "potential" ranking is an 8.7 which places him on the high end of a "solid starter".

Long is one of four Boston College players in the NFL Draft in 2021. Linebackers Max Richardson, Isaiah McDuffie and defensive lineman Max Roberts have all already declared.

