2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Tight Ends

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our tight end rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

It was a down year in terms of talent and numbers at the tight end position a year ago with zero chosen in the first round and just 12 selected overall. Both of those numbers are sure to increase with the 2021 draft class. It all begins with Kyle Pitts, who is one of the most scintillating prospects at the tight end position that we have ever seen!

After the blue-chip Pitts, there are an array of players who could contribute immediately, depending on team need. If you want the long big-body type capable of playing inline or being a red zone mismatch, then you may like what Hunter Long of Boston College brings to the table. Teams who like to utilize an h-back type role in their offense may want to consider Brevin Jordan of Miami. Penn State standout Pat Freiermuth is another player who could be viewed very highly by some teams, while Tre McKitty went to the Senior Bowl and proved he was clearly under-used during his time in Georgia.

Expect to see a logjam of potential day three targets, making the tight end position one of the sneaky good positions in 2021, in terms of depth. Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit and feel free to leave us a comment below.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

