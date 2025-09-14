BC Bulletin

Multiple Boston College Players Record Career Best Performances in Loss to Stanford

The Eagles' dropped their ACC opener to the Cardinal, however some players had big performances in the loss.

Kim Rankin

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs after a catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Boston College football suffered its second loss of the season late Saturday night with a 30-20 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. 

The Eagles scored all 20 points in the second quarter on a pair of touchdowns and field goals. 

Although the team had multiple struggles as a whole, some players recorded career-best stats in the loss. 

Kicker Luca Lombardo put Boston College on the board early in the second quarter with a 51-yard field goal which marked a career-high. The kick came after a two minute and 26 second drive that went 43 yards in eight plays. 

The field goal surpassed Lombardo’s previous high 48-yarder which the junior made in the Eagles’ dominant 66-10 win over Fordham on Aug. 30. 

Wide receiver Reed Harris also had a career night as he notched seven receptions for 141 yards which included a 46-yard catch. 

Harris spoke about his performance in the contest, but emphasized that the final score was all that mattered. 

“Yeah,” said Harris. “It was obviously a great night on my behalf. There were plays that I still left out there on the field, but at the end of the day, a loss is a loss and we have to build off of the bad things that we put on tape and we’re gonna learn from that this coming week. And then next week, we just gotta apply that to practice and we gotta go perform.” 

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Owen McGowan tied his career-best eight total tackles with five solo and three assisted as well as had a tackle for loss for two yards.

The other time McGowan had eight tackles was last weekend in Boston College’s 42-40 double overtime loss at Michigan State where the team captain had eight total tackles (three solo and five assisted), two tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. 

Next week, Boston College has a bye week. The Eagles return to the field on Saturday, Sept. 27 to take on the Cal Golden Bears at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff time and network is TBD.

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

