NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Profiles, Previews & Analysis

The 2022 NFL Draft is only weeks away, on April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Boston College has multiple players who are hoping to hear their names called, and finding new homes in the NFL. On BC Bulletin we have been covering the draft extensively, and below is our hub of all the posts and podcasts that we have created on each player.

General Information

2022 Postseason All Star Game Preseason Primer

2022 Boston College Pro Day Recap & Results

Zion Johnson - Guard

Zion Johnson NFL Draft Fits

Zion Johnson Scouting Report

Latest Mock Drafts: Zion Johnson

Zion Johnson Impresses at Senior Bowl

On our podcast Locked on Boston College, we have spoken extensively about Zion Johnson's draft stock, and performance at the combine. You can listen below, and make sure to like and subscribe to our Youtube Channel!

Alec Lindstrom - Center

Alec Lindstrom Scouting Report

Alec Lindstrom NFL Draft Team Fits

Alec Lindstrom Declares for NFL Draft

Other Players:

Tyler Vrabel Scouting Report

Isaiah Graham Mobley Declares For NFL Draft

Podcasts:

On our daily podcast Locked on Boston College we have discussed the various NFL Draft prospects. Watch below, and subscribe to Locked on Boston BC on Youtube!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC