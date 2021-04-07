Locked on Boston College: An Optimistic Outlook For the 2021 Season

On today's podcast, we look at the 2021 Boston College football season, and try to come up with the most realistic optimistic outlook for the year. By using strengths and weaknesses of the team, and looking at the schedule (albeit very early), we come up with a ceiling for this team. Hear our thoughts and explanations.

Also we look at BC baseball, which again won a mid week game, this time against Northeastern 5-3. We dissect a game that was a win, but one that still brought up some concerns as the Huskies almost rallied to take it. Junior Joe Mancini had a second straight great outing, and is showing that he can be that mid-week starter for the Eagles.

Finally, we jump in with our second part of our series on obnoxious fan bases. On yesterday's show we looked at local teams that fit the criteria, today we expanded that and looked at non-ACC schools from around the country and give you three with our reasoning.

It's a show you won't want to miss.

You May Also Enjoy:

'22 Defensive End Kennedy Chase "Loves" Boston College Offer

Kanye Jones Commits To Boston College

Devin McGlockton Commits To Boston College

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & Anthony Garro