FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Locked on Boston College: An Optimistic Outlook For the 2021 Season

How could BC make a New Year's Six Bowl, we discuss
Author:
Publish date:

On today's podcast, we look at the 2021 Boston College football season, and try to come up with the most realistic optimistic outlook for the year. By using strengths and weaknesses of the team, and looking at the schedule (albeit very early), we come up with a ceiling for this team. Hear our thoughts and explanations. 

Also we look at BC baseball, which again won a mid week game, this time against Northeastern 5-3. We dissect a game that was a win, but one that still brought up some concerns as the Huskies almost rallied to take it. Junior Joe Mancini had a second straight great outing, and is showing that he can be that mid-week starter for the Eagles. 

Finally, we jump in with our second part of our series on obnoxious fan bases. On yesterday's show we looked at local teams that fit the criteria, today we expanded that and looked at non-ACC schools from around the country and give you three with our reasoning.

It's a show you won't want to miss. 

You May Also Enjoy:

'22 Defensive End Kennedy Chase "Loves" Boston College Offer

Kanye Jones Commits To Boston College

Devin McGlockton Commits To Boston College

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & Anthony Garro

TravisLevy
Football

Locked on Boston College: An Optimistic Outlook For the 2021 Season

CamHorsley
Recruiting

'22 Defense End Chase Kennedy "Loves" Offer From Boston College

USATSI_15767118_168388155_lowres
Football

Locked on Boston College: Obnoxious Fan Bases (Local Edition)

20CB9B7D-7F98-40A7-92B9-14D0AEDF5733
Hockey

Boston College Hockey Reportedly Land Trio of Transfers

7ZJyPE1g
Football

Boston College Football Spring Practice Updates

USATSI_15172244_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Locked on Boston College: Targets Who Could Commit

USATSI_15677887_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

Current State of the BC Men's Basketball Roster

Ex6r4tFVcAIf8gM
Baseball

BC Baseball Splits First Two Games Against Virginia Tech

CJFelder
Basketball

CJ Felder Transfers To The University of Florida