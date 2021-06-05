Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec

BC's signal caller, Jurkovec, is looking to take the next step and become one of the best q

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed a handful of player (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Phil Jurkovec, who has all the potential to become one of Boston College's best quarterbacks ever in school history.

At this point, everyone knows Jurkovec's story. A blue chip recruit out of high school, who was recruited by virtually everyone, who ends up at Notre Dame. He sits behind Ian Book, and doesn't see a good chance of ever becoming a starter, he enters the transfer portal. Frank Cignetti Jr. and Jeff Hafley meet him personally, and he transfers to the Eagles.

2020 was a big year for Jurkovec, who beat out Dennis Grosel for the starting job during camp. He was part of an offense that completely revitalized Boston College's dormant passing attack. He kept Boston College in every game, utilizing his massive 6'5 frame to shed would be tacklers, and extending plays. He had a good arm, that still needs to improve on accuracy and vision. He got banged up twice, missing the UVA game due to an injury, and playing in the Syracuse game with a dislocated shoulder. But the sky is the limit this year for the junior signal caller. Finished the season with 2558 yards, 17 touchdowns through the air and five interceptions.

Name: Phil Jurkovec

Year: R-Jr.

HS: Pine Richland (PA)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 226lb

Stellar

Jurkovec is even more explosive than he was in 2020. His accuracy improves to the point that he becomes one of the best quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the country. All the weapons are there to make this happen, between Zay Flowers, Kobay White and CJ Lewis at wide receiver to Trae Barry at tight end. First team All ACC, Jurkovec is a serious contender for the Davey O'Brien Award for top quarterback, throwing for 3500 yards and close to 40 touchdowns. His play makes Boston College a national presence, as they battle every team and end the season as a Top 20 team. He becomes a household name, and a sure fire first rounder in the NFL Draft.

Standard

Very similar year to 2020. Jurkovec is good, but still has room for improvement. He showcases his strong arm, and ability to stretch plays but has moments where he misses open receivers, or doesn't see them. Good year overall, but still a step below ACC quarterbacks like Sam Howell, D'Eriq King, and DJ Uiagalelei.

Subpar

Jurkovec's tendency to not shy off hits gets him into trouble. He gets banged up and is forced to miss multiple games due to injuries. While he is playing he is still the quarterback many expect, but the games missed are a big loss for the Eagles.

