Report: Former Boston College Football Tight End Signing With Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Boston College football tight end Hunter Long has found a new home.
The 26-year-old is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from ESPN’s Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco.
“The Jaguars have reached agreements with TEs Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt and CB Eric Murray, per a league source,” said DiRocco via X. “Five players added so far today with CB Jourdan Lewis and QB Nick Mullens earlier.”
Shortly after the announcement, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported more details on the contract, a two-year deal worth $5 million with a maximum value of $6 million.
“New #Jaguars TE Hunter Long’s deal: Two years, $5 million with a $6 million max value. GM James Gladstone taps into a familiar face from his time with the #Rams,” said Garafolo via X.
Long spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill from 2017-20. During that time, he appeared in 36 games and tallied 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a breakout 2020 campaign where he recorded a career-high 57 receptions, 685 yards, and five touchdowns.
The Exeter, N.H., native was drafted as the No. 81 overall pick (third round) in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent two seasons in South Beach before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.
During his professional career, he has seen time in 37 games and tallied eight receptions for 68 yards.
Long is the second Boston College alumnus to make a move during this year’s free agency. Former Eagle Harold Landry III is signing with the New England Patriots which was announced on Sunday after being released by the Tennessee Titans last week. The Titans gave Landry III approval to seek a trade in February.
He joins a revamped Jaguars organization that went 4-13 overall in 2024 and finished third in the AFC South.