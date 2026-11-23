Boston College sophomore running back Bo MacCormack III earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for the second time this season after a dominant performance against the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday in BC’s 27–15 win.

MacCormack’s honors now mark the sixth time an Eagle has earned ACC player of the week recognition this season. MacCormack earned his previous nod in Week 8 against Georgia Tech, where he rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns in BC’s 49–27 road win.

Now, MacCormack has earned honors for his 236-yard rushing performance on 30 carries. Adding one touchdown on the ground and 45 receiving yards on five receptions, MacCormack’s 281 all-purpose yards mark a career high for the sophomore.

MacCormack is the first BC running back to rush for over 200 yards since AJ Dillon in 2019. Dillon logged 242 yards at Syracuse on Nov. 2, 2019.

Averaging 7.9 yards per carry, MacCormack broke off a 56-yard run in the third quarter for his lone touchdown, and seventh on the season, and then a 57-yard rush in the fourth quarter, marking a career-long. This is MacCormack’s third 100-plus rushing performance of the season, joining his performances against Georgia Tech and Florida State.

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Leading the Eagles in rushing touchdowns this season, MacCormack has burst out of his shell and comfortably filled the hole that was left by Evan Dickens after his season-ending injury.

The true sophomore has now totaled 638 rushing yards on the season through 111 carries. Having only played nine games this season due to a shoulder injury in September, MacCormack averages 70.9 rushing yards per game.

MacCormack is far and away BC’s most improved player from last season. Only rushing for 43 yards on 15 attempts as a freshman and largely filling a special teams role, head coach Bill O’Brien stated that Bo is everything Boston College is about.

“He’s what this place is all about,” O’Brien said after the game Saturday. “He’s worked so hard to improve, he’s one of the most improved guys we have.”

MacCormack will look to continue this positive trend heading into what could be BC’s final game of the season, as it travels to No. 7 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday.

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