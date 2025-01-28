Three Takeaways From Boston College Football’s 2025 Schedule
The Boston College Eagles 2025 football schedule was released on Monday night.
The upcoming season features 12 opponents and seven home games which includes three against College Football Playoff teams in SMU, Clemson, and Notre Dame.
The Eagles open their season on Aug. 31 hosting Fordham, open their ACC slate on Sept. 13 at Stanford and cap off the season on Nov. 29 at Syracuse.
Below are three takeaways from the schedule announcement.
Solid Home Slate
Boston College’s 2025 schedule features seven home games in Fordham, Cal, Clemson, UConn, Notre Dame, SMU, and Georgia Tech. With the quality of matchups and the Eagles boasting a 6-1 record at Alumni Stadium in 2024, this slate not only will give fans exciting games to watch, but also could really help them hit the eight-win threshold, a mark the program has not hit since 2009.
Bye Weeks Have Potential to be Impactful
Although a good overall schedule, the placement of the Eagles two bye weeks could be impactful to the result of the season. Boston College will be off in Week 4 (Sept. 20) and Week 13 (Nov. 22). In between, the team plays eight games including the three toughest of the season in SMU, Clemson, and Notre Dame. Due to the long stretch, it is possible this team could drop a game or two solely on not having a break. On top of that, if the Eagles are still needing the final game of the season to cement bowl eligibility, an ACC Championship bid, or a College Football Playoff berth, that last game at Syracuse might be more difficult than originally anticipated.
November Could Make or Break Season
Boston College’s upcoming season looks to be harder than last. The team starts off the last month of the season strong with a home game against Notre Dame on Nov. 1, followed by home games against SMU on Nov. 8 and Georgia Tech on Nov. 15, a bye week, and then cap off the season at Syracuse on Nov. 29. Like last season, this month could make or break the entire season especially with the placement of the bye weeks. If the Eagles come out of November with a winning record, it could push them into an elite bowl game and can help boost the program to where Bill O’Brien is trying to get it to.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham
Sept. 6: at Michigan State
Sept. 13: at Stanford
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
