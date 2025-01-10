Two Former Boston College Football Players Named to 2024 AP NFL All-Pro Second Team
Two former Boston College Eagles football players were named to the 2024 AP NFL All-Pro Second Team.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom and Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen both earned the accolade for their performances this season.
Lindstrom started at the right guard position and helped pave the way for for 6,502 offensive yards, 1,086 offensive plays, and 39 offensive touchdowns. The Falcons finished 8-9 overall and barely missed the playoff.
The team is one of multiple that the Dudley, Mass., native was included on. He was also named to the Pro Bowl and the NFLPA Players’ All-Pro 1st Team.
Allen appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and tallied 61 total tackles (32 solo and 29 assisted), 8.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one safety.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive weapon helped Denver to a 10-7 overall record and a 7-seed in the NFL Playoff, the first appearance by the organization since 2015.
The duo played for the Eagles at the same time from 2015-18.
Lindstrom was drafted by Atlanta as the No. 14 overall pick (first round) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has stayed with the team the entirety of his professional career, while Allen was drafted as the No. 65 overall pick (third round) by the Arizona Cardinals and signed with Denver in 2023.
