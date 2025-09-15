Upon Further Review: Stanford 30, Boston College 20
Boston College football suffered its second straight loss of the season at the hands of the Stanford Cardinal 30-20 late Saturday night.
After going down 6-0, the Eagles scored 20 points in the second quarter, 17 of those being unanswered, however went scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Boston College falls to 1-2 overall and is 0-1 in ACC play.
Player of the Game: The player of the game goes to wide receiver Reed Harris, who tallied seven receptions for 141 yards.
Play of the Game: The play of the game was the 46-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Lonergan to wide receiver Reed Harris in the second quarter which set up a two-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan McDonald to put the Eagles up 17-6.
Stat of the Game: Reed Harris and running back Turbo Richard combined for 279 all-purpose yards. Richard had 55 rushing yards and 83 receiving yards.
10 Things You May Not Have Noticed…
- Luca Lombardo Nails Career-Best FG: Boston College kicker Luca Lombardo nailed a 51-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put the Eagles on the board. The kick marked Lombardo’s career-best.
- Who Started: Boston College’s offensive starters for the contest consisted of offensive linemen Dwayne Allick, Jude Bowry, Kevin Cline, Eryx Daugherty, and Logan Taylor, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Turbo Richard, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, and wide receivers Lewis Bond, Reed Harris, and Jaedn Skeete.
- Speaking of Dylan Lonergan: Although the team struggled as a whole, quarterback Dylan Lonergan put up another 300+ yard game as he went 30-of-44 for 333 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
- Defensive Starters: Boston College’s defensive starters for the Week 3 game were defensive backs Isaiah Farris, KP Price, Omar Thornton, and Max Tucker, defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins, defensive linemen Edwin Kolenge, Chris Marable Jr., Sedarius McConnell, and Kwan Williams, and linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch, and Owen McGowan.
- Owen McGowan Ties Career-Best Tackles: Coming off his collegiate best performance at Michigan State, linebacker Owen McGowan tied his career-best eight total tackles with five solo and three assisted as well as had a tackle for loss for two yards.
- Another Career Best: Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris boasted seven receptions for 141 yards which was also a career-high. One of those receptions was good for 46 yards.
- Offensive Stats: In total, Boston College racked up 389 yards, 67 plays, 19 first downs, and averaged 5.8 yards per play.
- How Special Teams Looked: Shamus Florio punted the ball five times for 187 yards and averaged 37.4 yards per punt and 36.8 net yards per punt. No punt went over 50 yards and none were downed inside the 20.
- What Needs to Be Done: Linebacker Owen McGowan talked about body language on the sideline: "Yeah, it starts with the leadership. It starts with the captains. They need to make sure, no matter what the score of the game is, no matter what point of the game it is, if it's a bad play, good play, we need to stay even keel."
- How Many Players Took Field: In total, Boston College had 62 different players take the field in the loss.