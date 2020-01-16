BCMaven
Vince Oghobaase To Become Defensive Line Coach At Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College added yet another coach this week, as UCLA defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase will be added to Jeff Hafley's staff. While Boston College hasn't officially made the announcement yet, a source confirmed the hiring, and Oghobaase's Twitter page makes it pretty clear:

Oghobaase, a Houston Texas native, comes to the Eagles after playing football at Duke University where he was a four year starter from 2006-2009.  He finished in the top 10 in school history in sacks and tackles during his time with the Blue Devils. After spending a year in the NFL on the Miami and Washington practice squads, he started his coaching career. Oghobaase was a defensive graduate assistant at Duke, and then went to Ohio State where he worked with Joey Bosa. 

He came into his most current role in 2018, after working two years with the San Francisco 49ers where he was on the same staff and Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. He followed Chip Kelly to UCLA where he immediately helped the Bruin defensive front. In year two he "helped cut almost 0.5 yards per carry off of the opponent rushing average per carry from the previous season and held four teams under 100 yards of rushing in a game. The defense upped its quarterback sack total from 11 to 26 over a year's time ."

Oghobaase fits the mold of yet another young up and coming coach. Where his recruiting area of focus will be remains to be seen.

With Oghobaase on board the current staff is currently (click their name to read their hiring recap)

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley
Offensive Coordinator: Frank Cignetti Jr.
Defensive Coordinator: Tem Lukabu
Linebackers Coach: Sean Duggan
Running Backs Coach: Richie Gunnell
Wide Receivers Coach: Joe Dailey
Defensive Back Coach: Aazar Abdul Rahim
Defensive Line Coach: Vince Oghobaase
Offensive Line Coach: Matt Applebaum
Special Teams Coordinator: TBA
Tight Ends Coach: TBA

