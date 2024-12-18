What Does New QB Dylan Lonergan Bring to the Table For Boston College?
The debut year of the Bill O’Brien era at Boston College is almost in the books, but is still making a mark on the program while getting ready to wrap up the season.
The Eagles program picked up a massive transfer out of the portal on Tuesday in former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan.
The Snellville, Ga., native was a four-star prospect from the class of 2023 and was recruited by O’Brien during his time as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama.
He was also an Alabama baseball commit and was a part of the Crimson Tide’s roster in 2023 as a right-handed pitcher, though he left the program in 2024 to focus on football.
So what can Boston College expect out of its newest addition to the quarterback room?
Although Lonergan has not seen much time on the gridiron, most would not believe that watching his game. In three regular season games and a pair of A-Day (spring) games in two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he went 23-of- 34 for 181 yards and one touchdown.
The most notable quality from first glance is his cannon of an arm. The redshirt freshman has not attempted any long passes, but his short and mid-range throws highlight his accuracy. During his 2024 campaign, he tallied just one incompletion that hit his receiver in the chest.
He also has a knack for throwing the ball into tight, but safe coverages and knows when to throw the ball away if a play goes sideways.
Another ability Lonergan possesses is good awareness and control of the field. He has a quick release especially under pressure, has the ability to mix up and change plays at the snap of a finger, and can lead an offense down the field without explosive plays.
In his sole touchdown drive during Alabama’s 2023 spring game, Lonergan led his team’s offense 80 yards down the field on nine plays in 5:10 and capped off the possession with a six-yard touchdown pass to former Alabama running back Justice Haynes.
I spoke with BamaCentral reporter Joe Gaither, who has covered Lonergan throughout his time at the Capstone, and he shared with me what he believes is the transfer’s best quality.
“Lonergan’s brain and ability to process post snap is his best attribute. He really trusts his eyes and usually I think he’s looking at the right thing,” said Gaither.
Whether he wins the starting job over Grayson James in 2025 or is the backup for a year, Lonergan has the potential to be a huge asset to Boston College’s offense as it continues to improve each year.
