What Western Kentucky Football Head Coach Tyson Helton Said About Playing Boston College
After a pair of wins over Michigan State and Toledo, the Boston College Eagles and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers football teams are looking forward to their Week 5 matchup on Saturday afternoon.
On Monday, Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton spoke about the opportunity to take on the Eagles.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to go play Boston College this week,” said Helton. “Never been up there. It’s gonna be a great atmosphere, I’ve heard a lot of great things about playing up there. They got a really good football team, Coach O’Brien’s done a great job with that team. They got some big-time playmakers up there on both sides of the ball. Our guys will be really excited to go up there and play. We got momentum and looking forward to a big win. Really glad about a noon kickoff, get the game started and get rolling and get to be one of those early games so everything lines up good and just excited for the opportunity.”
Helton also shared what makes Boston College so tough to play, both on the offense and defensive side of the ball.
“Well they’re big, they’re physical, it starts with their front,” said Helton. “Their front four is really good, they get after it pretty good. They got playmakers everywhere out there. They’re good in the secondary, they cover you well, they can run well. We’ll have to do some things to give us the opportunity to get the ball out. We got to be able to run the football to take some pressure off the quarterback. Just a complete football team and complete defense and then to talk about them offensively, the quarterback is a dang good football player, I enjoy watching him. He can make plays with his feet, he can throw it, he kind of does it all. He’s got receivers he can get the ball to that are playmakers and so it’ll be a challenge for us defensively as well but we’re doing some good things, we’re rising, we’re very very proud of our defense and their performance last week. It’s gonna take another performance like that to have an opportunity to win the game, but yeah it’ll be a challenge but I know our guys will be very excited to get the opportunity to play them.”
The Eagles and Hilltoppers will face off on Saturday at noon ET on ACC Network.