Where ACC Teams Are Going Bowling
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team learned its bowl fate on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles are headed to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec.28 and will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) at noon ET on ABC.
So where did the rest of the ACC teams get placed?
The conference earned two bids into the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. The Clesmon Tigers earned the automatic bid after winning the ACC Championship 34-31 over the No. 11 SMU Mustangs on Saturday night on a 56-yard field goal as time expired. The Tigers will be the No. 12-seed and will travel to No. 5 Texas for the first round on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET on TNT.
The Mustangs also received a spot in the playoff as the No. 11-seed for their 11-2 season and will travel to No. 6 Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon ET on TNT. The decision was controversial as the last at-large bid came down to SMU and Alabama, however the Mustangs gained the advantage to get in.
As for the remainder of the bowl games, Cal was selected into the Art of Sport LA Bowl, NC State will play in the Military Bowl, UNC in the Fenway Bowl, Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl, Pitt in the Game Above Sports Bowl, Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Louisville in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl.
Below is all the information for the bowl games including opponents, dates, and times.
2024-25 ACC Bowl Schedule:
Art of Sport LA Bowl | Cal vs. UNLV | Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. | ESPN
Military Bowl | NC State vs. ECU | Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annaploid, Md. | ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl | UNC vs. UConn | Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. ET | Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. | ESPN
Birmingham, Bowl | Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt | Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala. | ESPN
GameAbove Sports Bowl | Pitt vs. Toledo | Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. ET | Ford Field, Detroit, Mich. | ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl | Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota | Jan. 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. | ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Louisville vs. Washington | Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. ET | Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas | CBS
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss | Jan. 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET | EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. | ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl | No. 13 Miami vs. No. 18 Iowa State | Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET | Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. | ABC
DirecTV Holiday Bowl | No. 21 Syracuse vs. Washington State | Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET | Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif. | FOX
Pinstripe Bowl | Boston College vs. Nebraska | Dec. 28 at noon ET | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y. | ABC
