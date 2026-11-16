Heisman Trophy Prediction Market Completely Flips on Kalshi: CJ Carr Done?

After starting the season as a top contender in the Heisman race in the preseason and rising to the No. 1 spot one week ago, Kalshi’s Heisman market pulled back on CJ Carr’s price after Week 11. Carr sits with just a 7% chance to win the Heisman with the fourth-strongest price.

Carr began the season at 18%, climbed to 35% after Notre Dame beat then-No. 1 Miami in Week 10, then fell to 7% after Week 11. A $10 trade on Carr winning the Heisman profits $146.33.

Heisman Trophy winner - Kalshi

Jeremiah Smith 57%

Darian Mensah 18%

Devon Damier 11%

CJ Carr 7%

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Crashing down

CJ Carr had a season-high performance in Week 10 against the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes at home. He finished the game completing 72.5% of his passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns and did not take a sack. Following his performance against Notre Dame’s toughest opponent of the season, Kalshi responded by surging his price to the top of the board at 35%.

However, he did not follow up with a strong performance in Week 11 against Boston College, a significantly weaker opponent. He completed 71.4% passing for 217 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and a sack. Boston College allows 359.5 total yards per game.

Risers pushing him down

After a three-week stretch of staying under 100 receiving yards and losing Julian Sayin at QB for the foreseeable future, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith has bounced back. In his last two games, he totaled 133 yards and one touchdown in Week 10 against Oregon and 117 yards and another touchdown in Week 11 against Northwestern. With his resurgence, his price to win the Heisman jumped 17% in that span to the top of the board. Smith now has 1,317 yards (2nd) and 15 touchdowns (1st) on 80 receptions (2nd).

Utah QB Devon Dampier has also risen over the last three weeks, going from 1% to 11%. In his last three games, he’s totaled 604 passing yards, 234 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Both of their surges played a significant role in Carr shifting down the board. He has a chance to strengthen his case in Week 12 against SMU.

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