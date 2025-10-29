College Hockey Set for Frightfully Fun Halloween Weekend: Puck Drop
It's going to be a scary weekend in college hockey, and not just because it's Halloween.
It's finally full-go time for the Ivy League schools, the beginning of regular-conference play for most other leagues, and the overall schedule is full of matchups between teams ranked in the last college hockey polls.
They feature some good, old-fashioned rivalries as well.
For example, in the NCHC there's no love lost between No. 10 Minnesota Duluth and No. 8 North Dakota. They were butting heads long before the league started play in 2013, however things have only intensified since then as the stakes have grown.
Similarly, in Hockey East, No. 5 Boston University is at No. 12 Maine. The Black Bears and Terriers first faced off on Feb. 2, 1924, and have played nearly 150 times. The game on Jan. 24, 2004, rset a record for most penalty minutes in a game (268)
In the Big Ten, No. 17 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State always raise some eyebrows, especially if there's a white out involved, although it seems to be more of of a football rivalry (BTW, No. 2 Michigan is facing Notre Dame as well).
But this week nothing tops the border matchup of Minnesota and Wisconsin, with both the men and the women squaring off in Madison. The men's side features No. 19 at No. 14, but on the women's side it's No. 3 at No. 1. Here's all you to really need to know know, the men's teams have combined for 11 national championships, the women 14.
We're talking scary fun, beginning Thursday evening.
This Week's College Hockey Schedule
Thursday, October 30
MEN
Atlantic Hockey
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 19 Minnesota at No. 14 Wisconsin, 9 pm.
Hockey East
Northeastern at No. 11 Boston College, 7 p.m.
Exhibition
Maryville at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 31
MEN
AHA
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bentley at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
CCHA
Northern Michigan at Augustana, 7 p.m.
Bemidji State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Minnesota State at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
ECAC
RPI at Union, 7 p.m.
Hockey East
No. 5 Boston University at No. 12 Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Boston College at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at No. 16 Providence, 7 p.m.
NCHC
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State, 8 p.m.
Arizona State at Miami, 8 p.m.
No. 10 Minnesota-Duluth at No. 8 North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Omaha at No. 15 Colorado College, 9 p.m.
Non-Conference
Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Harvard at No. 9 Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood at Ferris State, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Cornell at No. 13 Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Alaska at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Lake Superior at St. Lawrence. 7 p.m.
RIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Alaska-Anchorage at No. 6 Denver, 9 p.m.
Brown at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Exhibition
Maryville at Long Island, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
AHA
Delaware at Mercyhurst, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood at RIT, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Penn State at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
ECAC
Harvard at No. 9 Clarkson, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Brown at No. 11 Colgate, 3 p.m.
RPI at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.
Union at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Yale at No. 4 Cornell, 6 p.m.
Hockey East
Boston College at Vermont, 11 a.m.
Maine at Providence, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
No. 12 Northeastern at Boston University, 6 p.m.
NEWHA
Stonehill at LIU, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Saint Anselm, 4 p.m.
Assumption at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m.
Post at Saint Michael’s 7 p.m.
WCHA
No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 St. Thomas, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota at No. 1 Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 1
MEN
AHA
Bentley at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Army at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
No. 2 Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Minnesota at No. 14 Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
CCHA
Northern Michigan at Augustana, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas at No. 18 Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
Bemidji State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Hockey East
No. 16 Providence at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at No. 9 Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 8 p.m.
No 5 Boston University at No. 12 Maine, 7:30 p.m.
ECAC
Union at RPI, 4 p.m.
NCHC
Western Michigan at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.
Arizona State at Miami, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Minnesota-Duluth at No. 8 North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Omaha at No. 15 Colorado College, 8 p.m.
Non-Conference
Brown at Air Force, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Cornell at No. 13 Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Lake Superior at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood at Ferris State, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Alaska at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Lawrence7 p.m.
RIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Alaska-Anchorage at No. 6 Denver, 8 p.m.
WOMEN
AHA
Lindenwood at RIT, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Penn State at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
ECAC
No. 15 Brown at No. 4 Cornell, 3 p.m.
RPI at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
Union at Princeton, 3 p.m.
No. 14 Yale at No. 11 Colgate, 3 p.m.
Dartmouth at No. 9 Clarkson, 3 p.m.
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.
Hockey East
Holy Cross at No. 8 Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 2 p.m.
Maine at Providence, 3 p.m.
Boston University at No. 12 Northeastern, 3 p.m.
NEWHA
Stonehill at LIU, 2 p.m.
Post at Saint Michael’s, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Assumption, 7 p.m.
WCHA
No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota at No. 1 Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 St. Thomas, 3 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota State, 3 p.m.
Sunday, November 2, 2025
MEN
ECAC
Yale at Dartmouth, 5 p.m.
WOMEN
Hockey East
No. 8 Connecticut at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Puck Drop: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Tuesday's Scores
WOMEN
Non-conference
No. 4 Cornell 5, Syracuse 0
Wednesday's Schedule
No games scheduled
Athletes of the Week
Some of this week’s award winners, the rest will be in our conference notes columns:
Atlantic Men
Forward: Jack Seymour, Sr., Holy Cross
Defenseman: Colton Cameron, Jr., Bentley
Goaltender: Nicholas Bevilacqua, So., Bentley
Rookie: Caleb Elfering, Fr., RIT
Big Ten (Three Stars of the Week)
Tommi Männistö, Michigan State, Jr., F
Sutter Muzzatti, Notre Dame, Gr., F
Gavin McKenna, Penn State, Fr., F
ECAC Men
Forward: Jack Brandt, So., Colgate
Defender: Tristan Sarsland, Sr., Clarkson
Rookie: Markus Vidicek, Fr., Quinnipiac
Goaltender: Shane Soderwall, Jr., Clarkson
Atlantic Women
Forward: Jessica MacKinnon, So., Robert Morris
Defenseman: Kaitlyn Schooley, Jr., Robert Morris
Goaltender: Ava Drabyk, Fr., Syracuse
Rookie: Matilde Fantin, F, Fr., Penn State
ECAC Women
Forward: Carina DiAntonio, Sr., Yale
Defender: Kate Manness, Fr., Clarkson
Rookie: Sara Manness, Fr., Clarkson
Goaltender: Annelies Bergmann, Jr., Cornell
NEWHA
Player: Kayla McGaffigan, Jr., F, Assumption
Defensive Player: Maddie Quinn, Jr., D, Saint Michael's
Goaltender: Annika Lavender, G, Sr., Saint Michael's
Rookie: Kayla Czukoski, G, Saint Anselm
WCHA
Forward: Claire Enright, Sr., Wisconsin
Defender: Emma Peschel, Sr., Ohio State
Goaltender: Hannah Clark, So., Minnesota
Rookie: Hilda Svensson, Forward, Ohio State
Did You Notice?
• The CHL announced its full roster in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, which will be played Nov. 25-26 in Canada. Among the five American-born players are forwards Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa/OHL), Nikita Klepov (Saginaw/OHL) JP Hurlbert (Kamloops/WHL), and goaltender Harrison Boettiger (Kelowna/WHL).
• Former Ohio State forward Ryan Kesler is facing Criminal sexual conduct charges tied to an incident involving a 16-year-old. The original complaint alleges that Kesler, 41, engaged in sexual contact with a minor through “force or coercion and/or (had) reason to know the victim was physically helpless.” For more see Breakaway On SI
• The SEC is lobbying to have the NCAA rescind its recent decision allowing college athletes to bet on professional sports with league commissioner Greg Sankey describing the move as a “major step in the wrong direction.”
• New Hampshire announced a collaboration between the Granite State Collective and Tokns Commerce to introduce NIL solutions and announces the launch of the On to Victory Funds to establish a unified, forward-looking strategy to advance Wildcat student-athletes through both NIL opportunities and direct support. The On to Victory Funds are built through tax-deductible gifts to UNH Athletics, helping provide benefits such as cost of attendance and Alstonfunds.
• The New Jersey Devils will be without former New Hampshire defenseman Brett Pesce for at least a month due to an upper-body injury. It occurred In the first period of New Jersey’s win over the Avalanche on Monday.
• Penguins Honor Adam Johnson in Win Over Blues
This Date in Hockey History:
October 29, 1939: A fund-raising all-star game was held in Montreal for the family of Babe Siebert, the 14-year veteran who had been named the head coach of the Canadiens during the offseason who drowned while on vacation in Lake Huron. The all-stars defeated the host team 5-2 as $15,000 was raised.
October 29, 1944: Stan Gilbertson, an American left winger who played for four NHL teams over six seasons before having to retire due to an injury suffered in a car accident, was born in Duluth, Minn.
October 29, 1949: Former St. Cloud State goaltender Frank Brimsek notched the 36th shutout of his NHL career, and first with the Chicago Blackhawks during a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers.
October 29, 1953: Hall of Fame defenseman Denis Potvin was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
October 29, 1959: Hall of Fame right wing Mike Gartner was born in Ottawa, Ontario.
October 29, 1961: Bemidji State center Joel Otto, who went on to play 943 games over 14 seasons in the NHL, was born in Elk River, Minn.
October 29, 1970: Cornell defenseman Dan Ratushny was born in Nepean, Ontario.
October 29, 1978: Princeton right wing Chris Corrinet was born in Derby, Connecticut
October 29, 1996: Former Alaska Anchorage forward Mike Peluso tallied 25 penalty minutes during New Jersey’s 5-2 loss to Boston.
October 29, 1999: The New Jersey Devils played the first-ever NHL game at the Raleigh Arena and defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.
October 29, 2023: Former Providence defenseman Vincent Desharnais became the fourth player to score his first NHL goal in a Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, joining Danny Syvret, Brayden Schenn, and former Wisconsin forward Trent Frederic. The host Oilers defeated the Flames 5-2 at Commonwealth Stadium.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"[Ken] Dryden is still a thieving giraffe."- Phil Esposito.