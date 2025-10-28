Penguins Honor Adam Johnson in Win Over Blues
Two years ago, the hockey world lost Adam Johnson to a tragic accident. In honor of his legacy, the Pittsburgh Penguins most recently defeated the St. Louis Blues.
The 6-3 win brings the Pittsburgh Penguins to a current 7-2-1 record. Right wing Bryan Rust led the way with two goals and one assist; Penguins' legend Sidney Crosby followed with a goal and two assists for three points. Pittsburgh moves on to play against the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1).
The game against the Flyers will be played on the two year anniversary of Johnson's passing.
Who is Adam Johnson? What is His Legacy?
Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers and died shortly after his neck had been inadvertently sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game on Oct. 28, 2023.
During the Britain’s top hockey league game, Johnson had skated with the puck into Sheffield's defensive zone when Petgrave collided with another Panthers player nearby. Petgrave's left skate elevated as he began to fall and the blade hit Johnson in the neck. The death of the 29-year-old former Pittsburgh player sparked debate across the sport on whether or not neck guards should be required.
The Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers was stopped in the second period after the incident.
A statement read, "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him. Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.”
The English Ice Hockey Association, which governs the sport below the Elite League, reacted to Johnson's death by requiring all players in England to wear neck guards from the start of 2024.
Johnson and his life were previously honored by the NHL on Oct. 30, 2023 as the Penguins and Anaheim Ducks honored him before their game on Monday with a ceremony and moment of silence.
The center previously played 13 games for Pittsburgh at the league level.
