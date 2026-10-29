Conference play has started to shift into a higher gear, the Ivy League begins play, and there are some big-time rivalry games in college hockey this weekend. But they'll all take a back seat to a strong matchup of non-conference foes ranked in the top 10 of the national polls.

That's not to say that No. 17 Connecticut at No. 16 Merrimack isn't a big series in Hockey East, nor Maine at Boston University, Northeastern at Boston College or even New Hampshire at Vermont. It's just that these three matchup stand out a little more.

Regardless, it all means a spook-tacular Halloween weekend on the ice, beginning with a Best of the East showdown:

3. No. 5 Providence at No. 10 Quinnipiac

Providence is one of just three undefeated teams left in the NCAA, but the Friars haven’t faced much of a challenge yet. Quinnipiac will be Providence’s first ranked opponent of the season, which will be a good test for the Friars before heading into a competitive Hockey East schedule. The Bobcats stand at 4-2-0 after dropping an overtime match to Army over the weekend in a surprising upset. In both of their losses this season, Quinnipiac netted three goals, but the Bobcats have struggled on the defensive side of things, especially after losing their goaltending tandem from last season. Saturday's game will be especially challenging against a Providence team that averages a seventh-in-the-nation 4.2 goals per game and only allows 1.2.

Radio: 790 The Score

TV: ESPN+

2. No. 7 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 9 Colorado College

Colorado College has had a great start to the season, despite being ranked sixth in the NCHC preseason poll. The only loss so far was a 3-2 overtime defeat against No. 17 UConn, which, alongside No. 10 (now No. 20) UMass, made for a quality out-of-conference slate that it took for the most part by storm. Now, this conference kickoff against Minnesota Duluth could be a pivotal moment for the Tigers to defy the odds. Minnesota Duluth has been piecing together a new formation after reigning Hobey Baker Award winner Max Plante was benched with an upper-body injury after the first weekend of the season. Plante has remained week-to-week and could appear in this set, but the Bulldogs should be fine on the scoring front, especially with juniors Ty Hanson and Jayson Shaugabay each putting up 1.5 points per game.

Radio: KDAL 610 AM / 103.9 FM; KRDO 105.5; cctigers.com/radio

TV: My 9 Sports (Friday); SOCO-CW (Friday); SNPitt & NESN+ (Friday); DirecTV Channel 659 (Friday)

1. No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 8 North Dakota

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Austin, Texas, Saturday

Both of these teams had their win streaks cut short last weekend and will need to pull out some Halloween hustle in order to stop backsliding any further. Then-No. 3 North Dakota was swept by Minnesota on the road, while then-No. 2 Michigan State split its series at UNH. The big question of this contest will be whether Fighting Hawks goalie Jan Špunar can get back to the ways that won him NCHC Goaltender of the Year last season. Špunar has had a less than ideal start to his sophomore campaign, with an .857 save percentage and a 3.57 goals against average. North Dakota already knows that Spartans netminder Joshua Ravensbergen will be tough to break, with a .957 save percentage and 1.26 GAA across four games. It'll need to take extra care to limit Michigan State, especially with Spartans sophomore Anthony Romani at a goal-per-game pace. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that these teams have to keep it clean. These are two of the best power play units in the country at 38.1 percent (Michigan State) and 34.6 percent (North Dakota), so it seems inevitable that the scoreboard will light up if this game gets feisty.

Radio: Fighting Hawks Radio Network

TV: Midco Sports/NHCH.tv

Puck Drop: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Sarah Fillier (Princeton) scored a late go-ahead goal and Laura Stacey (Dartmouth) added an empty-net goal as Canada defeated the U.S. Women’s National Team 5-3 in the first of two warmup games for the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship. The U.S team came back from a two-goal deficit and outshot Canada 26-19. Caitlin Kraemer (UMD), Daryl Watts (Boston College), and Rosalie Tremblay (Wisconsin) scored for Canada, while Hilary Knight (Wisconsin), Abbey Murphy (Minnesota), and Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin) notched goals for the U.S. It was the first meeting since the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. They’ll face each other again Friday at USA Hockey Arena.

Team USA falls to Canada, 5-3, in their pre-tournament matchup. They will face each other again Friday at USA Hockey Arena. #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/4663DogLiB — USA Hockey (@usahockey) October 29, 2026

The U.S. National Sled Hockey Team named Declan Farmer the new team captain, with Tavis Dodson and Jackson Wallace the alternates. Previous captain Josh Pauls, who played 18 years on the team, recently retired.

New Arizona State coach Dave Hakstol told reporters that first-year assistant Jimmy Mullin will be the only one from the previous coaching staff that he’ll retain.

Playing on the Maple Leafs's top line for the first time, former Penn State forward Gavin McKenna notched his first two-goal game and had three points during Toronto’s 5-4 loss at Seattle. He tops all rookies with 11 points and is tied for the lead in both goals (five) and assists (six).

In his first game since scoring two goals for the Capitals against his former team, the Sabres, Alex Tuch (Boston College) scored another two goals to help lead a 5-2 victory over the Flyers. HIs nine goals are tied for fourth in the league.

“Nice costumes guys.” 😭



Alex Tuch answers questions from a costumed panel after his two-goal game 🎃😂 pic.twitter.com/g8FRY5cpOp — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 29, 2026

College Hockey Scores

No games scheduled

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

Non-Conference

No. 20 Massachusetts at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET

Long Island at No. 6 Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

Delaware at Syracuse, 5 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Lindenwood, 7:15 CT



Hockey East

No. 11 Connecticut at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History October 29, 1939: A fund-raising all-star game was held in Montreal for the family of Babe Siebert, the 14-year veteran who had been named the head coach of the Canadiens during the offseason who drowned while on vacation in Lake Huron. The all-stars defeated the host team 5-2 as $15,000 was raised.



October 29, 1944: Stan Gilbertson, an American left winger who played for four NHL teams over six seasons before having to retire due to an injury suffered in a car accident, was born in Duluth, Minn.



October 29, 1949: Former St. Cloud State goaltender Frank Brimsek notched the 36th shutout of his NHL career, and first with the Chicago Blackhawks during a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers.



October 29, 1953: Hall of Fame defenseman Denis Potvin was born in Ottawa, Ontario.



October 29, 1959: Hall of Fame right wing Mike Gartner was born in Ottawa, Ontario.



October 29, 1961: Bemidji State center Joel Otto, who went on to play 943 games over 14 seasons in the NHL, was born in Elk River, Minn.



October 29, 1970: Cornell defenseman Dan Ratushny was born in Nepean, Ontario.



October 29, 1978: Princeton right wing Chris Corrinet was born in Derby, Connecticut



October 29, 1996: Former Alaska Anchorage forward Mike Peluso tallied 25 penalty minutes during New Jersey’s 5-2 loss to Boston.



October 29, 1999: The New Jersey Devils played the first-ever NHL game at the Raleigh Arena and defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.



October 29, 2023: Former Providence defenseman Vincent Desharnais became the fourth player to score his first NHL goal in a Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, joining Danny Syvret, Brayden Schenn, and former Wisconsin forward Trent Frederic. The host Oilers defeated the Flames 5-2 at Commonwealth Stadium.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"[Ken] Dryden is still a thieving giraffe." Phil Esposito

We'll Leave You With This ...

These saves never get old 🔁



A look back at NCAA tournament highlights from New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during his time at UMass Lowell.#NCAAMHockey x @RiverHawkHockey pic.twitter.com/3NY53e2N8Z — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 28, 2026

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