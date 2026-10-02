It's Game On For Men's College Hockey; Wisconsin Women Raise Banner, Crush BU: Puck Drop
So much for any thoughts about living in the past, or being distracted during in its home opener Thursday night. Reigning national champion Wisconsin raised its ninth NCAA title banner at LaBahn Arena and subsequently crushed Boston University, 7-0, to launch its quest for No. 10.
Nela Lopušanová had two goals and an assist, Maggie Scannell had a goal and two assists, and Hannah Halverson had three assists. Ava McNaughton made 22 saves to notch the shutout.
The No. 1 Badgers (3-0) broke the game open in the second period by scoring five times, and Wisconsin finished with a 47-22 edge in shots.
"I knew the girls kind of told us that it was going to be a big game and a lot of people were going to make it because we were celebrating, but I was never expecting that much noise and how big we are for the city,” freshman Rosalie Tremblay said. “It's amazing to see and we want to do it for them and winning 7-0, we're pretty happy we did that."
Former Wisconsin players Chloe Baker, Claire Enright, Vivian Jungels, Marianne Picard and McKayla Zilisch were on hand for the pregame championship celebration.
Puck Drop: Thursday, October 2, 2026
- The U.S. Collegiate Selects announced the first six players on the 2026 roster that will play in the Spengler Cup in Switzerland: D Tyler Dunbar (Union); D Ty Hanson (UMD); D Evan Murr (Minnesota); F Max Plante (UMD); F Hayden Stavroff (Dartmouth); G Lawton Zacher (Northeastern). The team will open on Dec. 26 against Frölunda HC of Sweden before facing host HC Davos on either Dec. 27 or Dec. 28.
- Claire Thompson (Princeton) announced that she is retiring from hockey to complete medical school.
- Matt Grzelcyk was named to the BU Athletic Hall of Fame.
- After being traded earlier this week from Toronto to Columbus, Matthew Knies (Minnesota) had a big-time debut with his new team with two goals and an assist to help lead a 6-3 victory over the Sabres. The three points tied the Blue Jackets record for a debut set by Artemi Panarin, who had three assists in 2017, and he’s the first Columbus player to score twice in his debut.
Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season
… 0 days.
College Hockey Scores
WOMEN
Thursday’s Games
Non-Conference
Maine 4, St. Lawrence 3
Assumption 2, Holy Cross 2 (SO)
No. 1 Wisconsin 7, Boston University 0
Today’s College Hockey Schedule
MEN
AHA
RIT at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET
Non-Conference
Maryville at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m. ET
No. 10 Massachusetts at Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT
Maine at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET
No. 1 Denver at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. AT
Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Arizona State at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT
New Hampshire at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET
Ferris State at Canisius, 7 p.m. ET
No. 14 Minnesota at No. 19 Michigan Tech, 7 p.m. ET
Long Island at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CT
No. 16 Boston University at Alaska, 7 p.m. AT
Miami at Northern Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Robert Morris at No. 6 Wisconsin, 8 p.m. CT
Exhibition
Manitoba at No. 18 Minnesota State, 11:30 a.m. CT
No. 20 Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m. ET
No. 12 Boston College at No. 3 Michigan State, 5 p.m. ET
RPI at Army, 6 p.m. ET
US Under-18 at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET
Stonehill at No. 9 Providence, 7 p.m. ET
Colgate at Union, 7 p.m. ET
Omaha at Air Force, 7 p.m. MT
Concordia at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m. ET
Lake Superior at Windsor, 7:30 p.m. ET
WOMEN
AHA
Syracuse at Mercyhurst, 6 p.m. ET
Robert Morris at No. 4 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET
NEWHA
Franklin Pierce at Saint Michael's, 7 p.m. ET
WCHA
No. 13 St. Cloud State at No. 15 Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT
No. 2 Ohio State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT
Non-Conference
No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at Vermont, 11 a.m. ET
No. 5 Northeastern vs. Rensselaer, 2 p.m. ET, at Schenectady, N.Y.
St. Lawrence at Maine, 3 p.m. ET
Providence at No. 6 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Long Island, 3 p.m. ET
Union at Merrimack, 4 p.m. ET
Boston University at No. 1Wisconsin, 5 p.m. CT
Clarkson at No. 12 Connecticut, 6 p.m. ET
No. 14 Colgate at RIT, 6 p.m. ET
No. 3 Minnesota at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT
This Date in Hockey History
October 2, 1905: Dartmouth defenseman Myles Lane was born in Melrose, Mass.
October 2, 1916: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Bill Moe was born in Danvers, Mass.
October 2, 1952: Denver center Rob Palmer was born in Detroit.
October 2, 1955: Notre Dame defenseman Jack Brownschidle was born in Buffalo.
October 2, 1957: Gordie Roberts, who played 15 years in the NHL and played for Team USA three times, was born in Detroit.
October 2, 1965: RPI right wing Graeme Townshend was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He’s the first Jamaican-born player in the NHL.
October 2, 1970: North Dakota defenseman Jason Herter was born in Hafford, Saskatchewan.
October 2, 1969: Denver right wing Glenn Anderson, who played 16 seasons in the NHL and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, was born in Vancouver.
October 2, 1986: Minnesota defenseman Stu Brickel was born in Chanhassen, Minn.
October 2, 1987: Minnesota forward Phil Kessel, who played in 1,286 NHL games over 17 seasons, was born in Madison, Wisc.
October 2, 1992: Wisconsin left wing Michael Mersch was born in Park Ridge, Ill.
October 2, 1993: UMD goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo was born in Vantaa, Finland.
October 2, 1995: Former Minnesota forward Paul Broten was traded by the Dallas Stars to the St. Louis Blues for Hall of Fame center Guy Carbonneau.
October 2, 1999: New Hampshire left wing Angus Crookshank was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
October 2, 1999: The Atlanta Thrashers played their first regular season game in franchise history, a 4-1 loss to the visiting New Jersey Devils. Kelly Buchberger scored the first goal in Thrashers history.
October 2, 2009: Former Maine standout Paul Kariya scored two goals to lead St. Louis to a 4-3 victory over Detroit in Stockholm, Sweden, as the NHL season began with a pair of games in Europe. In the other, the Florida Panthers beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in a shootout in Helsinki, Finland.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“When you think of the great offensive defensemen, it starts with Brian Leetch, in my mind.”Matt Gilroy
We'll Leave You With This ...
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral