It's Game On For Men's College Hockey; Wisconsin Women Raise Banner, Crush BU: Puck Drop

So much for any thoughts about living in the past, or being distracted during in its home opener Thursday night. Reigning national champion Wisconsin raised its ninth NCAA title banner at LaBahn Arena and subsequently crushed Boston University, 7-0, to launch its quest for No. 10.

Nela Lopušanová had two goals and an assist, Maggie Scannell had a goal and two assists, and Hannah Halverson had three assists. Ava McNaughton made 22 saves to notch the shutout.

The No. 1 Badgers (3-0) broke the game open in the second period by scoring five times, and Wisconsin finished with a 47-22 edge in shots.

"I knew the girls kind of told us that it was going to be a big game and a lot of people were going to make it because we were celebrating, but I was never expecting that much noise and how big we are for the city,” freshman Rosalie Tremblay said. “It's amazing to see and we want to do it for them and winning 7-0, we're pretty happy we did that."

Former Wisconsin players Chloe Baker, Claire Enright, Vivian Jungels, Marianne Picard and McKayla Zilisch were on hand for the pregame championship celebration.

A ninth @BadgerWHockey championship banner now hangs in the La Bahn Arena rafters 🙌



Before today’s home opener, the Badgers raised their 2026 @NCAAIceHockey National Championship banner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DiO7feb6sD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 2, 2026

Puck Drop: Thursday, October 2, 2026

The U.S. Collegiate Selects announced the first six players on the 2026 roster that will play in the Spengler Cup in Switzerland: D Tyler Dunbar (Union); D Ty Hanson (UMD); D Evan Murr (Minnesota); F Max Plante (UMD); F Hayden Stavroff (Dartmouth); G Lawton Zacher (Northeastern). The team will open on Dec. 26 against Frölunda HC of Sweden before facing host HC Davos on either Dec. 27 or Dec. 28.

Claire Thompson (Princeton) announced that she is retiring from hockey to complete medical school.

Matt Grzelcyk was named to the BU Athletic Hall of Fame.

After being traded earlier this week from Toronto to Columbus, Matthew Knies (Minnesota) had a big-time debut with his new team with two goals and an assist to help lead a 6-3 victory over the Sabres. The three points tied the Blue Jackets record for a debut set by Artemi Panarin, who had three assists in 2017, and he’s the first Columbus player to score twice in his debut.

MATTHEW KNIES' FIRST AS A BLUE JACKET!! 💥 pic.twitter.com/cuo2JmGzUJ — NHL (@NHL) October 1, 2026

Countdown to the 2026-27 Men’s Season

… 0 days.

College Hockey Scores WOMEN

Thursday’s Games

Non-Conference

Maine 4, St. Lawrence 3

Assumption 2, Holy Cross 2 (SO)

No. 1 Wisconsin 7, Boston University 0

Welcome to Madison, Nela Lopušanová! 👏



The freshman shined in her home debut, scoring twice as @BadgerWHockey cruised to a 7-0 win 💪 pic.twitter.com/V3LwjXWfot — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) October 2, 2026

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

RIT at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Maryville at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m. ET

No. 10 Massachusetts at Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT

Maine at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Denver at Alaska-Anchorage, 7 p.m. AT

Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Arizona State at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT

New Hampshire at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET

Ferris State at Canisius, 7 p.m. ET

No. 14 Minnesota at No. 19 Michigan Tech, 7 p.m. ET

Long Island at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CT

No. 16 Boston University at Alaska, 7 p.m. AT

Miami at Northern Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at No. 6 Wisconsin, 8 p.m. CT



Exhibition

Manitoba at No. 18 Minnesota State, 11:30 a.m. CT

No. 20 Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m. ET

No. 12 Boston College at No. 3 Michigan State, 5 p.m. ET

RPI at Army, 6 p.m. ET

US Under-18 at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET

Stonehill at No. 9 Providence, 7 p.m. ET

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m. ET

Omaha at Air Force, 7 p.m. MT

Concordia at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m. ET

Lake Superior at Windsor, 7:30 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

Syracuse at Mercyhurst, 6 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at No. 4 Penn State, 6 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Franklin Pierce at Saint Michael's, 7 p.m. ET



WCHA

No. 13 St. Cloud State at No. 15 Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT

No. 2 Ohio State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at Vermont, 11 a.m. ET

No. 5 Northeastern vs. Rensselaer, 2 p.m. ET, at Schenectady, N.Y.

St. Lawrence at Maine, 3 p.m. ET

Providence at No. 6 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Long Island, 3 p.m. ET

Union at Merrimack, 4 p.m. ET

Boston University at No. 1Wisconsin, 5 p.m. CT

Clarkson at No. 12 Connecticut, 6 p.m. ET

No. 14 Colgate at RIT, 6 p.m. ET

No. 3 Minnesota at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT

Attended the ribbon cutting event for the remodeled HBNHC today. The rink looks fabulous. Looks like a new rink. (Photos Prout) pic.twitter.com/l1KyiBON5D — CenterIceView (@CenterIceView) October 2, 2026

This Date in Hockey History October 2, 1905: Dartmouth defenseman Myles Lane was born in Melrose, Mass.



October 2, 1916: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Bill Moe was born in Danvers, Mass.



October 2, 1952: Denver center Rob Palmer was born in Detroit.



October 2, 1955: Notre Dame defenseman Jack Brownschidle was born in Buffalo.



October 2, 1957: Gordie Roberts, who played 15 years in the NHL and played for Team USA three times, was born in Detroit.



October 2, 1965: RPI right wing Graeme Townshend was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He’s the first Jamaican-born player in the NHL.



October 2, 1970: North Dakota defenseman Jason Herter was born in Hafford, Saskatchewan.



October 2, 1969: Denver right wing Glenn Anderson, who played 16 seasons in the NHL and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, was born in Vancouver.



October 2, 1986: Minnesota defenseman Stu Brickel was born in Chanhassen, Minn.



October 2, 1987: Minnesota forward Phil Kessel, who played in 1,286 NHL games over 17 seasons, was born in Madison, Wisc.



October 2, 1992: Wisconsin left wing Michael Mersch was born in Park Ridge, Ill.



October 2, 1993: UMD goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo was born in Vantaa, Finland.



October 2, 1995: Former Minnesota forward Paul Broten was traded by the Dallas Stars to the St. Louis Blues for Hall of Fame center Guy Carbonneau.



October 2, 1999: New Hampshire left wing Angus Crookshank was born in North Vancouver, British Columbia.



October 2, 1999: The Atlanta Thrashers played their first regular season game in franchise history, a 4-1 loss to the visiting New Jersey Devils. Kelly Buchberger scored the first goal in Thrashers history.



October 2, 2009: Former Maine standout Paul Kariya scored two goals to lead St. Louis to a 4-3 victory over Detroit in Stockholm, Sweden, as the NHL season began with a pair of games in Europe. In the other, the Florida Panthers beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in a shootout in Helsinki, Finland.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“When you think of the great offensive defensemen, it starts with Brian Leetch, in my mind.” Matt Gilroy

We'll Leave You With This ...

MACKLIN CELEBRINI TO WILL SMITH!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uKQgkigURX — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026

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