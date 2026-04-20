Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 1
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Seven of the eight series in the NHL Playoffs will have already played a game, and three of them will have already started Game 2 by the time the puck drops in Game 1 of the series between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers.
The Ducks return to the NHL Playoffs for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. They've taken a significant step forward as a franchise, but do they have what it takes to upset the back-to-back Western Conference champions? Let's take a look at the odds.
Ducks vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line, and Total
Run Line
- Ducks +1.5 (-168)
- Oilers -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Ducks +146
- Oilers -178
Total
- OVER 6.5 (-134)
- UNDER 6.5 (+110)
Ducks vs. Oilers Starting Goalies
- Anaheim: Lukas Dostal (3.10 GAA, .888 SV%)
- Edmonton: Connor Ingram (2.60 GAA, .899 SV%)
Ducks vs. Oilers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Series: Tied 0-0
Ducks vs. Oilers Best Prop Bet
- Zach Hyman Anytime Goal (+170) via FanDuel
In the last 10 games of the Oilers' regular season, Zach Hyman was tied for the lead in expected goals with 4.7. It helps to play on the same line as the best player in the world, Connor McDavid, but Hyman has found a way to take advantage of that and capitalize on his opportunities. He's a great bet to score tonight at +170.
Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick
I'm going to sit back and root for goals in tonight's Game 1. The Ducks have been one of the best offensive teams in the NHL over the past 25 games. Since the Olympic break, they've been second in the NHL in expected goals for at 3.84 per 60 minutes of play. With that being said, they've struggled defensively in that same time frame, ranking 28th in expected goals against at 3.63 per 60 minutes. That's a combined expected total of 7.48.
Additionally, both goalies have struggled at times this season. Both Lukas Dostal and Connor Ingram have save percentages below .900.
Let's bet the OVER tonight.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (-134) via FanDuel
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets