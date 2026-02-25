Hat Tricks, Shutouts and Records Pace College Hockey Players of the Week

It was a weekend full of record-breaking performances, with several players putting together dominant outings that powered their teams to big results. From explosive offensive displays to shut-down goaltending, the top talent made its presence felt in a major way.

Two Maine stars stepped up, combining for 14 points and leading their team to a perfect 2-0 weekend record. Meanwhile, clutch goaltending anchored a key series for the reigning national champions, while an unforgettable offensive performance helped Penn State deliver one of the most explosive weekends in recent history.

Across the board, these players didn’t just put up points; they took over games and helped swing momentum for their teams at a crucial point in the season. Their impact was felt in every zone, from clutch scoring to key saves, making them clear standouts after another big weekend in college hockey.

Forward of the Week: Josh Nadeau, Jr., Maine

Josh Nadeau possesses the puck. | Maine Athletics

Josh Nadeau led the country with five goals and was second in points with eight, helping Maine to a weekend sweep of Merrimack. In game one, he scored three goals, earning his second hat trick of the season while also adding an assist in a 5-3 victory. The following night, he scored two more goals and two assists, winning 5-2. He tallied one power-play goal and a rating of +5 on the weekend. On the season, Nadeau has 25 points on 15 goals and 10 assists.

Defensemen of the Week: Brandon Holt, Sr., Maine

Brandon Holt prepares for the puck. | Maine Athletics

Brandon Holt led all defensemen in points with six and helped lead the Black Bears in a pair of must-win games against visiting Merrimack to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. He posted two assists in a 5-3 victory on Friday night, followed by four assists in a 5-2 win on Saturday. Holt finished the weekend with a rating of +3 and one blocked shot. He has 29 points on the season, scoring 24 assists and five goals.

Goaltender of the Week: Hampton Slukynsky, So., Western Michigan

Hampton Slukynsky defends the net against Miami of Ohio. | Western Michigan Athletics

Hampton Slukynsky was incredible between the pipes while helping Western Michigan to a 1-0-1 against Colorado College. He allowed only one goal all weekend, letting up a first-period goal in a 1-1 tie in game one. He stopped all three shootout attempts to help the Broncos earn an extra conference point. On Saturday night, Slukynsky stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 2-0 shutout, his fourth of the season.

He was perfect on the penalty kill, posting eight short-handed saves. He finished the weekend with 56 saves, a .982 save percentage, and a .48 goals-against average. With four shutouts on the season, he is tied for third nationally.

Rookie of the Week: Gavin McKenna, Fr., Penn State

Penn State's Gavin McKenna, left, answers a question during a post-game press conference following a Big Ten hockey game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on January 31, 2026, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gavin McKenna had one of the best weekends in Penn State hockey history, scoring 10 points on a nation-best eight assists in a series sweep of Ohio State. In game one, he racked up eight points, scoring one goal and dishing out seven assists in an 11-4 victory. He set a new record for both assists and points in a Big Ten conference game. He also helped Penn State set the record for most goals in a Big Ten game with 11.

On Saturday, McKenna earned one assist before scoring the overtime game-winning goal to win 5-4. McKenna has 43 points on the season, scoring 13 goals and 30 assists. McKenna is second in the nation with 1.59 points per game and leads the nation with 1.07 assists per game.