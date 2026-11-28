To say that that things didn’t go well for No. 3 Minnesota Duluth at the 2026 Friendship Four on Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland, would be an understatement.

The Bulldogs finally had Hobey Baker Award winner Max Plante back in the lineup after missing 14 games following an upper-body injury against Long Island on Oct. 3, UMD’s opening weekend, and the team had done well without him.

Overall, the Bulldogs were 11-3-2, had won five straight and were in first place in the NCHC. Fans were thrilled to see Plante not only back leading the power play, but possibly playing alongside his two brothers on the team.

Only No. 9 Providence had other ideas. With sophomore Jack Parsons making 24 saves, the Friars recorded their first win over UMD since 1998, snapping an eight-game winless streak. Blake Zielinski, Everett Baldwin, Tomas Machu all scored and Tanner Adams added an empty-net goal to secure a spot in the championship game.

But maybe even worse than the 4-1 loss was Plante taking a high hit in the third period and leave the game. He did not return and there was no update provided on his status.

Does not look good for Max Plante(2nd round’24) who may have re-aggravated his injury. Takes a big hit and goes right off#LGRW #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/UWXRCBFPYL — Red Wings Prospects (@LGRWProspects) November 27, 2026

Plante’s stat line for the game was one shot. UMD’s one goal, by Braden Fischer on a one-timer, was its lowest output of the season.

Parsons was also injured in the game with an apparently cut leg, but returned. Providence extended its winning streak to six games, during which it has outscored opponents 34-9.

Providence will face Hockey East rival Connecticut in the championship game for the Belpot Trophy after the Huskies held on to defeat Colgate, 3-2. Joey Muldowney and Jeremy Loranger scored power-play goals and freshman Charlie Morrison netted the game-winner in the third period.

The Huskies had 41 shots, compared to 32 for Colgate.

PC and UConn played a home-and-home earlier this month, with the Huskies pulling out a 6-5 victory at Providence, but lost at home 8-1.

UMD will face Colgate earlier Saturday. It’ll be the first meeting between the two programs since 2000.

Feed us this Graham Gamache dish over and over 🤌 pic.twitter.com/y8XSLngz89 — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 27, 2026

Lindenwood shocks No. 4 North Dakota

In maybe the biggest upset of the season, Lindenwood (4-10-1) scored three-unanswered goals in the third period to stun No. 4 North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 3-2. Ethan Zielke and Jake Delaney scored the key goals for the Lions, and Anselmo Rego got an empty-net goal with 1:13.

Josh Zakreski scored with five seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late for the Fighting Hawks. Although UND had a 31-15 edge is shots, Liam Beerman made 29 saves for his second win of the season,

Not only did the loss snap a five-game winning streak, but ended both a 36-game unbeaten streak against unranked, nonconference opponents at home, and a 45-game unbeaten streak when leading after two periods.

Meanwhile, it was Lindenwood’s first road win against top-five team in program history.

"Great win for the program,” head coach Keith Fisher said in a release. “I'm proud of how the guys committed in the defensive zone and Liam Beerman played great."

The 2️⃣ goals that powered Lindenwood past No. 4 North Dakota for the upset! 👀👏#NCAAMHockey x 🎥 Midco Sports / @LindenwoodHKY pic.twitter.com/JKvxnLBgfj — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 28, 2026

Puck Drop: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Freshman defenseman Landon DuPont netted his first collegiate goal to help lead No. 2 Michigan past Ferris State 3-1. Jack Ivankovic notched his 12th win, which leads all goaltenders.

Key stat from Denver’s 5-3 win against No. 13 Boston University, Pioneers goaltender Johnny Hicks made 35 saves while Mikhail Yegorov had just 13 for the Terriers.

Boston College scored four goals in less than three minutes on a late five-minute power play to secure its third straight win over the Fighting Irish, and fifth straight over, 9-4.

The U.S. Women’s National Sled Team demolished Norway in the semifinals of the 2026 Women’s World Para Ice Hockey Championship in Australia, 11-0. It’ll play the winner of Canada vs. Great Britain for the championship.

Kyle Connor (Michigan) had two goals and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets won 3-1 at the New York Islanders. Connor has a five-game multipoint streak (12 points; five goals, seven assists).

College Hockey Scores Adirondack Winter Invitational

No. 17 Merrimack 5, St. Lawrence 1

Clarkson 6, RIT 3



Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)

No. 9 Providence 4, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 1

Connecticut 3, Colgate 2



AHA

Holy Cross 4, Air Force 1

Niagara 4, Robert Morris 4 (OT)



ECAC

No. 5 Dartmouth 5, Harvard 1



Non-Conference

No. 20 Boston College 9, Notre Dame 4

Minnesota 3, Minnesota State 0

Princeton 1, Penn State 1 (OT)

No. 7 Denver 5, No. 13 Boston University 3

Omaha 4, Yale 1

No. 2 Michigan 3, Ferris State 1

Mo. 14 Miami 3, Stonehill 1

Ohio State 4, Union 0

No. 19 Vermont 3, St. Cloud State 2 (OT)

Arizona State 8, Alaska-Anchorage 7

Alaska 2, No. 18 Colorado College 1

No. 15 Army 5, RPI 2

Lindenwood 3, No. 4 North Dakota 2



Exhibition

Maryville 3, Bowling Green 1

Women's College Hockey Scores D1 in DC (at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Arlington, Va.)

No. 8 Penn State 5, Boston College 2



Nutmeg Classic (at M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Conn.)

No. 7 Quinnipiac 4, No. 13 Yale 3

No. 9 Connecticut 6, Sacred Heart 1



AHA

No. 15 Mercyhurst 2, RIT 0



ECAC

Dartmouth 2, Harvard 1 (OT)



Non-Conference

St. Lawrence 6, Merrimack 3

Delaware 5, Stonehill 1

Vermont 4, No. 11 St. Cloud State 3

St. Thomas 4, Holy Cross 0

Bemidji State 2, Lindenwood 0

Saturday’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

Adirondack Winter Invitational (at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

RIT vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. ET

Clarkson vs. No. 17 Merrimack, 7:15 p.m. ET



Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)

Colgate vs. No. 3 UMD, 9 a.m. CT

Connecticut vs. No. 9 Providence, 2 p.m. ET



AHA

Air Force at Holy Cross, 5 p.m. ET

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Cornell vs. Maine, noon ET, at Madison Square Garden, New York

Brown at New Hampshire, 4 p.m. ET

Long Island at Bentley, 4 p.m. ET

Ohio State at Union, 5 p.m. ET

Alaska-Anchorage at Arizona State, 5 p.m. MT

No. 7 Denver at No. 13 Boston University, 6 p.m. ET

Yale at Omaha, 6 p.m. CT

Canisius at No. 1 Wisconsin, 6 p.m. CT

Alaska at No. 18 Colorado College, 6 p.m. MT

Bemidji State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT

Minnesota at Minnesota State, 6 p.m. CT

Lindenwood at No. 4 North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT

Ferris State at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

No. 14 Miami at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET

St. Cloud State at No. 19 Vermont, 7 p.m. ET

RPI at No. 15 Army, 7 p.m. ET



Exhibition

Maryville at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET



WOMEN

D1 in DC (at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Arlington, Va.)

Boston College vs. No. 5 Princeton, 2 p.m. ET

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 8 Penn State, 5 p.m. ET



Nutmeg Classic (at M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Conn.)

No. 13 Yale vs. Sacred Heart, 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 Quinnipiac vs. No. 9 Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.



AHA

RIT at No. 15 Mercyhurst, 1 p.m. ET



ECAC

Harvard at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

Merrimack vs. St. Lawrence, noon ET, at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.

Holy Cross at St. Thomas, 1 p.m. CT

Delaware at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

No. 11 St. Cloud State at Vermont, 2 p.m. ET

Union at No. 3 Wisconsin, 2 p.m. CT

Brown at Providence, 3 p.m. ET, Mayor's Cup

Lindenwood at Bemidji State, 3 p.m. CT

Syracuse at No. 6 Clarkson, 3 p.m. ET

No. 4 Northeastern at No. 10 Cornell, 4 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History November 28, 1928: Despite being ill, Hall of Fame goaltender Georges Vezina took to the ice and collapsed midway through the game. He was diagnosed with tuberculosis and died four months later.



November 29, 1957: Gordie Howe became the NHL’s all-time assists leader with No. 409 during Detroit’s 3-3 tie with the Maple Leafs. The Hall of Famer notched 1,049 over his long career.



November 28, 1973: Minnesota center Brian Bonin was born in St. Paul, Minn.



November 28, 1985: UMass defenseman Mike Kostka was born in Etobicoke, Ontario.



November 28, 1991: Miami center Blake Coleman was born in Plano, Texas.



November 28. 1991: Former UMD right wing Brett Hull had goal and an assist to start a 25-game scoring streak as the St. Louis Blues defeated Quebec 5-2.



November 28, 1996: Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud was born in Brandon, Manitoba.



November 28, 2001: The entire 1960 U.S. Olympic team was honored with the Lester Patrick Award for their outstanding contributions to hockey in the United States.



November 28, 2009: Former St. Lawrence center Rich Peverley scored the only goal of the game as the Atlanta Thrashers ended a 14-game losing streak against the Flyers, 1-0.



November 28, 2014: Former Vermont right wing Martin St. Louis became the sixth undrafted player in NHL history and the third-oldest player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, as the New York Rangers won in Philadelphia 3-0. He was 39 at the time. Former Alabama Huntsville goaltender Cam Talbot notched his fifth career shutout and former Wisconsin center Derek Stepan had three assists.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"Take risks. I was the first woman, non-goalie to play professional men’s ice hockey in North America. I volunteered up for this daunting task, not because I wanted to make a gender statement, but because I wanted to challenge myself and prepare for another gold medal. I definitely felt the pressure, but I had to remind myself I was just doing what I already knew: playing hockey." Angela Ruggiero (Harvard)

We'll Leave You With This ...

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