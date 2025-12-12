Miami Makes Midseason Addition with Goaltender From Quebec League: Puck Drop

In a move that might have a profound impact on the relationship between the NCAA and the Canadian Hockey League, the Miami University men's hockey team announced the addition of Mathis Langevin from the Rimouski Océanic of the Quebec League on Wednesday.

Players leaving one of the premier major junior leagues for the college ranks is nothing new since the NCAA declared them eligible effective this season. However, Langevin did so midseason. Through 10 games so far, he's 3-7 with a 3.74 goals against average and .891 save percentage.

Last year, though, he was 9-2-1 in the regular season (2.44 GAA, .912 save percentage) after beginning the QMJHL season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. He helped lead the Océanic to the QMJHL Final, going 12-4 in the playoffs with three shutouts, 1.57 GAA and .944 save percentage. He was invited to the Colorado Avalanche preseason training camp.

After a rocky start to the season, Langevin had mostly been a backup to William Lacelle (which was the intended role ion 2024-25 but Lacelle suffered an injury), but he made an eye-popping 53 saves last Friday against Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to lead a 3-2 victory against the first-place team in the Western Conference of the QMJHL. After his departure from the team, the Oceanic recalled Jacob St-Cyr, 17, from the Dragons of Collège Laflèche.

Miami also announced that Russian prospect Shika Gadzhiev has left the school after not being able to have his eligibility approved by the NCAA, resulting in sophomore Matteo Drobec having played every minute in net this season. He's 10-6 with two shutouts and a 3.13 goals against average.

Langevin, who hails from Saint-Zotique, Quebec, will be eligible to play for Miami beginning with the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids, Mich. later this month. Meanwhile, the RedHawks will host No. 19 Colorado College in an NCHC series matchup this weekend.

19-year old netminder Mathis Langevin (6-foot-4, 201 pounds) will join @MiamiOH_Hockey mid-season from the QMJHL's Rimouski Océanic



He led Océanic to a QMJHL Final last season: 12-4-0 record, 1.57 GAA, & 0.944 SV% in 18 playoff games#RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/IJUx3d2yg9 — Matthew Buhrmann (@Mbuhrmann61) December 11, 2025

Check out Final Farewell to Mathews Arena

In case you didn't know it, after 115 years Boston’s Matthews Arena is set to close after Saturday's game between Boston University and Northeastern. Originally known as Boston Arena it was the home of the Boston Bruins, but has hosted so much more than that.

Sports Illustrated's digital cover story is a must-read for any college hockey fan:

It’s the end of an era for the world’s oldest hockey rink as Northeastern says goodbye to Matthews Arenahttps://t.co/75vlSZLfAF pic.twitter.com/DdTfC0mjr9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 11, 2025

Puck Drop: Friday, December 12, 2025

• Utah general manager Bill Armstrong announced that former Minnesota center Logan Cooley is expected to be out a minimum of eight weeks because of a lower-body injury. Cooley leads the Mammoth with 14 goals. ... Former Boston College forward Ryan Leonard will be out 3-4 weeks for the Washington Capitals due to a shoulder injury. ... Former Denver left wing Jasson Zucker is consodered week to week with upper- and lower-body injuries with Buffalo. ... The Boston Bruins activated former Boston University defenseman Charlie McAvoy from the injured reserve, less than one month after a puck hit him in the face that required surgery. .

• Former UMass Lowell goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was back on the ice with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday for the first time since having knee surgery Nov. 22. Former Boston College goaltender Joseph Woll ((ower body) is back on the ice, but has yet to rejoing practice with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

• Goaltender Brady Knowling of the U.S. National Under-18 Team, a Boston University commitment, has been added to the preliminary roster for the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team.

• Something to keep an eye on, UNLV announced a five-season partnership naming Acesso Biologics as the official jersey patch partner for the Runnin’ Rebels football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball teams. It's the first official multi-sport corporate jersey patch and on-field logo partner in NCAA athletics. Why? The NCAA hasn't approed corporate jersey patches yet, but is expected to in the near future.

• Glancing at Michigan State Hockey's Season Entering Winter Break

• Former BC Hockey Goaltender Makes NHL Debut, and got the win.

Thursday's Scores No Games Scheduled

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Friday's Schedule MEN

CCHA

Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 7:07 ET

St. Thomas at Northern Michigan, 7:07 ET

No. 14 Minnesota State at Augustana, 7:07 CT



NCHC

Arizona State at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CT

No. 6 Denver at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. CT

No. 19 Colorado College at Miami, 7:05 ET

Omaha at No. 4 North Dakota, 7:07 CT



Non-Conference

Army at No. 8 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Yale at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET

Alaska at Union, 7 p.m. ET



Exhibition

US Under-18 at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m. ET



WOMEN

Friday's Games

Non-Conference

Saint Michael's at Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

Long Island at Robert Morris, 7 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History: December 12, 1911: Goaltender Mike Karakas, a charter induction of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, was born in Aurora, Minn.



December 12, 1913: Hall of Fame center Clint Smith was born in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan.



December 12, 1938: Goaltender carl Wetzel, who played for Team USA at the 1967 and 1971 World Championships, was born in Detroit.



December 12, 1942: The Boston Bruins played their first afternoon game, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. The proceeds were donated to the American Red Cross during World War II.



December 12, 1950: Hall of Fame goaltender Billy Smith was born in Perth, Ontario.



December 12, 1953: Maurice Richard had a goal and two assists to become the NHL’s all-time leader in points with 611, surpassing teammate Elmer Lach. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Rangers 7-2.



December 12, 1963: Illinois-Chicago center Mike Rucinski was born in Wheeling, Ill.



December 12, 1995: The New York Islanders named head coach Mike Milbury as their new general manager. He had played at Colgate.



December 12, 1977: Hall of fame center Frank Boucher died in Kemptville, Ontario. He was 76.



December 12, 1979: Steve Carlson, who played one of the Hanson Brothers in the movie Slap Shot, scored two goals and had an assist in the first period as the Los Angeles Kings defeated Hartford 7-4.



December 12, 1984: Princeton defenseman Mike Moore was born in Calgary.



December 12, 1992: Former Minnesota goaltender Robb Stauber notched his seventh-straight win and improved to 9-0-1 as a rookie with the Los Angeles Kings with a 6-3 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues.



December 12, 1992: Miami center Austin Czarnik was born in Detroit.



December 12, 1995: Princeton right wing Max Veronneau was born in Ottawa, Ontario.



December 12, 2021: Former Boston College left wing Chris Kreider played in his 600th career game, a 1-0 loss for the New York Rangers to Nashville.



Hockey Quote of the Day

"I got my inspiration from the Chicago Blackhawks. Bobby Hull and Tony Esposito were my favorite players with Toronto's Darryl Sittler as another one at the top. All I really wanted to do for a living was be a professional hockey player like them. But I knew early on that it would take a lot of work and that's why I played as much as I could. In fact there were years when I played on two different teams at the same time. My old brother also played. One way to improve myself was to play against his friends who were older and better than I was. Anything to get better was the way I looked at it." Adam Oates (RPI)

We'll Leave You With This ...