Big Week Looms For Spartan Hockey Team

The Michigan State hockey team entered this season with great expectations. After all, the Spartans were two-time defending Big Ten regular-season and tournament champions, had played in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments as a No. 1 regional seed, and boasted a team loaded with NHL talent.



Yet, the target on their backs was immediatley clear, losing their season-opner to New Hampshire at home. The Spartans quickly made up for it with their nonconference success, but afte some challeneges in Big Ten play and an upset loss to Ohio State over the weekend, MSU has seen a minor drop in the national rankings (now No. 4) and sits in fourth place in the Big Ten.



Michigan State's Daniel Russell shoots the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there's plenty of hockey left, and it's not quite time to panic for the green and white, the circumstances make this week's road series against Wisconsin even more critical.



Previous Battles with the Badgers



This will be the second and final regular-season series between the Spartans and the Badgers, both among the top-4 teams in the Big Ten standings and the USCHO's latest national rankings. Because of that, the season isn't in any danger, but Michigan State has not fared well in its first two meetings with Wisconsin, and that was on home ice.



Michigan State's Nathan Mackie (24) and Wisconsin's Ryan Botterill (23) go after the puck in a Big Ten match-up at Munn Arena Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week, Michigan State will travel to Madison for games on Thursday and Friday, with the former televised on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans entered the previous series with nine wins in their first 12 games, yet dropped two overtime games to the Badgers just before Thanksgiving.



Since then, MSU has won the GLI (Great Lakes Invitational) and picked up its elite play, even with a split against Michigan. aside from last weekend's split with Ohio State.



Sparty rings a cowbell while in the student section during Michigan State's hockey game against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hitting the road would often bring more pressure for a team that expects to compete for the conference title, but even with a home environment as raucous as Munn Arena, the Spartans have actually been a better team on the road, posting an 8-1-0 mark away from East Lansing. Sunday's upset against Ohio State was the only loss.



If they can continue that trend, the Spartans will leave the weekend in great shape in the Big Ten race,



Michigan State and Michigan tussle at the end of the second period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BIg Ten Outlook



Michigan State enters this game eight points behind first-place Michigan (who has played two more games) and four points behind Wisconsin. However, that can change in a hurry. A win earns a team three points in the standings, so the Spartans have a shot at six huge points in Madison, which would help them gain ground quickly.



Michigan plays Minnesota this weekend and has a series remaining against each of the Spartans and the Badgers. Penn State also has a slim lead over MSU in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions play Notre Dame this weekend before grueling back-to-back-to-back series against the Badgers, the Spartans, and the Wolverines.



Michigan State celebrates a goal by Tommi Mannisto during the third period in the game against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, while a look at the current standings may initially cause some concern, the Spartans still have a good shot at a threepeat, especially with a good showing in Madison.