New College Hockey Rankings Mean a Stellar No. 3 at 1 Matchup: Puck Drop
If there was any doubt about which matchup would be the one to watch in college hockey this week, it ended Monday afternoon when the latest rankings were released.
No, 3 Penn State at No. 1 Michigan State. Following the sweep at then-17 Ohio State, the Nittany Lions moved up a spot to end the 1-2-3 run of the three Michigan powers. When reigning champion Western Michigan split its series at St. Cloud State, PSU moved up and even drew three-place first votes.
Meanwhile, No. 2 Michigan will host No. 10 Wisconsin in another Big Ten showdown, while there's another top-10 matchup in the NCHC, with No. 9 Denver at No. 4 Western Michigan.
On the women's side, many of the top teams are off this weekend while some of the top players participate in the first part of the 2025 Rivalry Series between Canada and the United States. The only game between ranked teams with be in the ECAC on Saturday, No. 11 Clarkson at No. 7 Quinnipiac.
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday's Games
MEN
Non-conference
Stonehill at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Alaska at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Yale at Saint Anselm, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Thursday's Games
MEN
Hockey East
No. 6 Maine at No. 13 Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
MEN
AHA
Niagara at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Army at Bentley, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at RIT, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Penn State at No. 1 Michigan State, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
CCHA
Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at NO. 16 Minnesota State, 8 p.m.
Lake Superior State at Bemidji State, 8 p.m.
Augustana at Ferris State, 8 p.m.
ECAC
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at RPI, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Union, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.
Hockey East
Merrimack at No. 12 Boston University, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Providence at No. 11 Connecticut, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Maine at No. 13 Massachusetts, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Boston College at Vermont, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
NCHC
No. 9 Denver at No. 4 Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud State at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, 8 p.m.
No. 8 North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado College at Arizona State, 9 p.m.
Non-Conference
Stonehill at No. 14 Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
AHA
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Lindenwood, 5 p.m.
ECAC
Harvard at Dartmouth, 3 p.m.
Union at RPI, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Clarkson at Princeton, 6 p.m.
St. Lawrence at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 6 p.m.
Hockey East
Vermont at No. 9 Northeastern, 1:30 p.m.
Boston University at Maine, 3 p.m.
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Providence at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Connecticut at Boston College, 6 p.m.
NEWHA
Franklin Pierce at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Assumption at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Saint Anselm at Post, 8 p.m.
WCHA
No. 14 St. Thomas at Bemidji State, 4 p.m.
Non-Conference
RIT at No. 13 Colgate, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Boston Christmas Holliday Festival
Air Force vs. Sacred Heart at Fairfield, Conn, 7 p.m.
AHA
Niagara at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at RIT, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
No. 3 Penn State at No. 1 Michigan State, 4 p.m.
No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
ECAC
No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrences at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
CCHA
Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at No. 16 Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
Lake Superior State at Bemidji State, 7 p.m.
Augustana at Ferris State, 7 p.m.
Hockey East
No. 12 Boston University at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Connecticut at No. 15 Providence, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Boston College at Vermont, 7 p.m.
NCHC
No. 20 Colorado College at Arizona State, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud State at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m.
No. 9 Denver at No. 4 Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 8 North Dakota at Omaga, 8 p.m.
Non-Conference
Stonehill at No. 14 Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Exhibition
Simon Fraser at Alaska, 11 p.m.
WOMEN
AHA
Syracuse at Lindenwood, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
ECAC
Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Princeton, 3 pm.
No. 11 Clarkson at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
RPI at Union, 3 p.m.
HOCKEY EAST
Vermont at No. 9 Northeastern, 1:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 2 p.m.
Boston College at No. 8 Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Boston University at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
NEWHA
Saint Anselm at Post, 1 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Long Island, 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Assumption, 2:5 0 p.m.
WCHA
No. 14 St. Thomas at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.
Non-Conference
Delaware at No. 15 Brown, 3 p.m.
RIT at No. 13 Colgate, 3 p.m.
Sunday
MEN
AHA
Bentley at Army, 2 p.m.
WOMEN
Non-Conference
Delaware at Brown, 1 p.m.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
• NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the Dallas Stars will host a game inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Feb. 20, 2027, as part of the league's outdoor stadium series. An opponent has yet to be determined, but it'll be shown at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. When the Stars hosted the Nashville Predators on Jan. 1, 2020, it was played at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The game attracted 85,630, the third-largest crowd in NHL history, For more check out Breakaway On SI.
• Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From USHL Forward Alex Pelletier
• Canada announced its roster for the initial part 2025 Rivalry Series, including Caitlin Kraemer and Eve Gascon from Minnesota Duluth. The four-game competition will serve as a lead up to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games for the two teams. The first two game swill be in the U.S. this week, Thursday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, and Saturday at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
• USA Hockey announced today the 25-player roster for its Under-18 Women’s National Team that will compete in the 2026 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship, Jan. 10-18, 2026, in Sydney and Membertou, Nova Scotia. It includes 1- players from the 2025 team that took silver at the world championship in Finland,: Kylie Amelkovich (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.), Haley Box (Eden Prairie, Minn.), Jane Daley(Medfield, Mass.), Sloane Hartmetz (Phoenixville, Pa.), Maddy Kimbrel (Long Lake, Minn.), Annabelle Lovell(Hingham, Mass.), Christina Scalese (West Boylston, Mass.), Morgan Stickney (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) and Chyna Taylor (Louisville, Ky.).
• Over the weekend Jonathan Toews became North Dakota's all-time leading NHL scorer, surpassing Zach Parise.
This Date in Hockey History:
November 4, 1905: Dartmouth right wing, and coach who notched 308 wins, Eddie Jeremiah was born in Worcester, Mass.
November 4, 1984: Dustin Brown, just the second American team captain to win a Stanley Cup, was born in Ithaca, N.Y. he played in 1,296 NHL games over 18 seasons, all with the Los Angeles Kings.
November 4, 1987: The New York Rangers at the Edmonton Oilers featured a special showdown as both Wayne Gretzky and Marcel Dionne had 998 career assist and were looking to join Gordie Howe as the only players to reach 1,000. Gretzky had a huge game with a hat trick and two assists to lead the Oilers to a 7-2 victory.
November 4, 1989: Former North Dakota goaltender Jon Casey notched his career third shutout as the Minnesota North Stars enjoyed their 400th franchise win, 3-0 over the Chicago Blackhawks.
November 4, 1991: John Vanbiesbrouck, a Team USA staple, notched the first shutout by New York Rangers against the Flames since 1973, back when the franchise was in Atlanta. It was his 11th career shutout as Calgary took a 4-0 loss.
November 4, 1998: Former RPI center Adam Oates notched career assist No. 800, but the Washington Capitals lost 5-2 to Tampa Bay.
November 4, 2001: Former Bowling Green right wing Dan Bylsma had his first game-winning goal in the NHL in Mighty Ducks of Anaheim’s 5-0 win over the Atlanta Thrashers. Jean-Sebastien Giguere recorded his fifth career shutout.
November 4, 2016: Former Boston College right wing Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno out of the USA Hockey National Team Development both scored two goals as the Columbus Blue Jackets hit double digits for the first time with a 10-0 victory over Montreal. Former Michigan goaltender Al Montoya was in net for the Canadiens and still made 30 saves.
November 4, 2017: Former Michigan forward Andrew Cogliano became just the fourth player in NHL history to play in 800 consecutive games. Anaheim took a 2-1 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks.
November 4, 2018: Defenseman Cam Fowler, out of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, notched his first career hat trick when he scored in overtime as Anaheim defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.
November 4, 2021: Former North Dakota center Brock Nelson scored a career-best four goals as the New York Islanders won at Montral, 4-2.
November 4, 2023: After Auston Matthews, of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, opened the 2023-24 season with back-to-back hat tricks, he got another during a 6-4 loss to Buffalo. It was the sixth-fewest games (11) by a player in NHL history to record three hat tricks in a season.
November 4, 2023: Former Alabama Huntsville goaltender Cam Talbot made 24 saves to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-0 victory at Philadelphia. He became the fifth player to record a shutout for at least six different NHL teams, joining Sean Burke (seven), Lorne Chabot (six), Dwayne Roloson (six), and Jaroslav Halak (six).
Hockey Quote of the Day
''... he haunts a whole school, and from generation unto generation. You say, 'Hobey Baker,' and all of a sudden you see the gallantry of a world long since gone — a world of all the sad young men, a world in which handsome young officers spent their leaves tea-dancing at the Plaza to the strains of the season; a world in which poets sang of their rendezvous with death when spring came round with rusting shade and apple blossoms filled the air.''- George Frazier
We'll Leave You With This ...
