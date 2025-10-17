Notre Dame Scores Eight Unanswered Goals in 'Welcome' Home Game: Puck Drop
Brock Sheahan was certainly felt welcome at home on Thursday night as the first-year Notre Dame head coach enjoyed his first win while making his debut behind the Compton Family Ice Arena bench with an 8-2 victory over visiting St. Lawrence.
The eight goals were unanswered as the Saints scored the first two goals of the game, both on breakaways. But then it was all Notre Dame.
Right wing Cole Knuble started the comeback with the first of his two goals, and the Fighting Irish subsequently rattled off four goals in the second period, by right wing Evan Werner, center Danny Nelson, defensman Axel Kumlin and center Sutter Muzzatti unassisted. Knuble, left wing Cole Brown and defenseman Harry Nelson completed the scoring in the third period, two of which came on power plays.
Werner had three assists to lead all players with four points. Notre Dame outshot St. Lawrence 47-21, 14-6 in the game-changing second period, and 20-4 in the third. The eight goals were the most scored by the Irish in a game since defeating Boston College 8-2 on Jan. 19, 2022.
The last time Notre Dame scored eight answered goals was Jan. 8, 2011, an 8-1 victory at Northern Michigan that only 2,179 fans made it to in a snow storm. The Fighting Irish went 23–13–5 and made their second trip to the Frozen Four in program history.
Sheehan, 41, played at Notre Dame from 2004-08. He returned to South Bend in 2023 as an associate coach, and a year later was named the head coach in waiting to follow after 20-year head coach Jeff Jackson who retired after last season. The Fighting Irish lost both of its games last week in the Icebreaker Tournament in Tempe, Ariz., both to ranked teams.
Puck Drop: Friday, October 17, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Thursday's Scores
MEN
Non-Conference
Notre Dame 8, St. Lawrence 2
Michigan 4, Robert Morris 2
No. 20 Minnesota State 1, No. 17 Wisconsin 1
WOMEN
Franklin Pierce 2, Post 0
No. 14 St. Lawrence 2, RIT 0
Friday's Games
MEN
Hockey East
Northeastern at No. 11 UMass, 7 p.m.
Non-Conference
Canisius at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at No. 4 Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Michigan State at No. 1 Boston University, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Boston College at RPI, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Maine at No. 10 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Colorado College at Northern Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Western Michigan at Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
LIU at No. 6 Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota State at No. 17 Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Niagara at Union, 8 p.m.
Vermont at St. Cloud State, 8 p.m.
No. 13 Minnesota at No. 8 North Dakota, 8 p.m.
No. 16 Ohio State at No. 12 UConn,8 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State, 8 p.m.
No. 15 Arizona State at Augustana, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Denver at Lindenwood, 9 p.m.
St. Thomas at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Alaska Fairbanks, 11 p.m.
Exhibition
Simon Fraser at Ferris State
Czech University Selects at No. 18 Cornell
Lake Superior State at US Under-18 Team
Windsor at Bowling Green
WOMEN
No. 9 Clarkson at Providence, 11 a.m.
Vermont at No. 1 Wisconsin, noon
Franklin Pierce at Post, 1:30 p.m.
No. 12 Northeastern at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Mercyhurst at No. 6 Penn State, 3 p.m.
Princeton at No. 11 UConn, 3 p.m.
Saint Anselm at Union, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at No. 5 Cornell, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 5 p.m.
Brown at No. 13 Boston University, 6 p.m.
No. 14 St. Lawrence at RIT, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Saint Michael’s at Harvard, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Yale, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Colgate at Maine, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota State at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
LIU at Assumption, 7:20 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• Former Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield is off to a hot start with the Montreal Canadiens. The 2021 Hobey Baker Award winner scored with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, and then with three seconds left in overtime for a 3-2 victory against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. It was his fifth goal in three games and second straight overtime goal for Caufield. His 10 overtime goals is tied for the most in Canadiens history.
• The United States Collegiate Select hockey team announced five additions to its 2025 Spengler Cup roster: Charlie Cerrato (Penn State), T.J. Hughes (Michigan), Cole Knuble (Notre Dame), Danny Nelson (Notre Dame) and Eric Pohlkamp (Denver). Last week, Aiden Fink (Penn State), Mac Gadowsky (Penn State), Jake Livanavage (North Dakota), Joey Muldowney (Connecticut), and Alex Tracy (Minnesota State) were the first five named to the team that will play Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.
• The U.S. National Under-17 Team added forwards Vincent Arnone, Andrew Mohesky, and Sawyer Schmidt ahead of this weekend's slate of games.
This Date in Hockey History:
October 17, 1967: Bowling Green and Miracle on Ice defenseman Ken Morrow was born in Flint, Mich.
October 17, 1974: The Washington Capitals notched their first win, 4-3 over the Chicago Blackhawks.
October 17, 1976: Former Colgate defenseman Mike Milbury’s first NHL goal was the game-winner in a 5-3 victory for the Boston Bruins over the Montreal Canadiens.
October 17, 1981: The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inducted William Jennings, Robert Cleary and Tommy Williams.
October 17, 1984: Former Denver left wing Eddie Beers notched a hat trick as the Calgary Flames defeated the Winnipeg Jets 7-4.
October 17, 1989: Former Wisconsin left wing Paul Renheim’s game-tying goal helped the Calgary Flames come back from an 8-3 deficit to tie the Quebec Nordiques 8-8, but also set an NHL record. The fastest two shorthanded goals scored in NHL history were by Doug Gilmour with 15 records remaining, and Renheim’s just four seconds later.
October 17, 1991: Lowell center Bobby Robins was born in Rhinelander, Wisc.
October 17, 2002: Minnesota left wing Matthew Knies was born in Phoenix, Ariz.
October 17, 2008: Minnesota State forward Zach Harrison scored a hat-trick with all three goals scored short-handed in a 5-1 victory over North Dakota.
October 17, 2023: Former Wisconsin forward Joe Pavelski scored the 450th goal of his career, making him just the seventh U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach the milestone.
Hockey Quote of the Day
