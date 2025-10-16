Spartan Hockey Set for Big Series at No. 1 Boston University
Michigan State is about to step into a massive, early-season test that will be on a stage that is about as it gets in college hockey.
The Spartans, led by head coach Adam Nightingale, dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the latest USCHO.com poll after splitting a series against New Hampshire at Munn Ice Arena last weekend. Now, MSU (1-1-0) will be traveling to Agganis Arena to take on top-ranked Boston University (2-0-1).
Big Stage
The series is set for Friday and Saturday night, with both games starting at 7 p.m. ET. Game 1 of the weekend will certainly draw some more eyeballs, though, since the game will be nationally televised on ESPN 2. John Buccigross will provide play-by-play, and Colby Cohen will be the analyst.
Saturday's rematch will be available for viewing on ESPN+.
Michigan State's Season So Far
MSU's season got off to a difficult start. During its season opener against UNH last Friday, the Wildcats upset the Spartans, 4-3, after New Hampshire's Marty Lavins scored with only 5.2 seconds to go in the third period.
They were able to bounce back in Game 2, though. Michigan State was able to get its first win of the year the following day during a 2-0 game that was really more lopsided than what the final score indicated; shots on goal were 38-13 in favor of the Spartans.
Through those two games, the two players for MSU with multiple points are senior forward Charlie Stramel (1-2--3) and freshman forward Porter Martone (0-3--3).
Boston University's Season So Far
The Terriers are unbeaten through three games, and with former No. 1 Western Michigan losing a game to Ferris State and No. 2 MSU dropping a contest to New Hampshire, that allowed third-ranked Boston University to leap up past the Broncos and Spartans and to the top of the polls.
BU opened its season with a one-off game against Long Island, which the Terriers won, 4-2. Sophomore forward Cole Eiserman, a 2024 first-round pick of the New York Islanders, had two goals in the game, and Sacha Boisvert, another sophomore forward, had a three-point performance with a goal and two assists.
Boston's first two-game series was against Colgate. The Terriers cruised to a 6-2 win in the first game, fueled by another two goals and an assist from Eiserman. Colgate was able to put together a 2-2 tie during the back-end of the series, though BU won the exhibition shootout.
Overall, Eiserman leads the way with six points already (five goals, one assist). Two other key skaters are Cole Hutson (2-3--5) and Ryder Ritchie (1-4--5). Boston's goalie, Mikhail Yegorov, has a .933 save percentage and 1.95 GAA.
