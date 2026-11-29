Junior forward John Mustard deflected a shot from the point and scored on a breakaway to provide two decisive third-period goals as No. 9 Providence topped Connecticut 3-1 to win the championship game of the 2026 Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Sophomore goaltender Jack Parsons made 33 saves, 57 over the weekend to be named the Player of the Tournament. He also stopped Carlin Dezainde on a penalty shot in the first period after the sophomore forward was taken down to nullify a shorthanded breakaway.

It’s Providence’s second time playing in the only college hockey tournament held outside of the United States, and first Belpot Trophy. It lost in the 2017 title game to Clarkson.

The Friars opened the scoring in the first period on a power-play goal from freshman, his seventh of the season. The Huskies evened the score in the second period when sophomore Alexandre Blais buried a rebound.

Mustard was named Providence's Player of the Game and recording his first-career multi-goal game. The deflection came on freshman defenseman Everett Baldwin and and assisted on the breakaway.

Providence (12-2) extended its winning streak to seven games, during which it has outscored opponents 37-10. With the win it avenged its only loss of November, 6-5 to UConn on Nov. 5, and saw its National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index ranking rise to No. 5 through Saturday night’s games.

A fitting end to an amazing week 🔔 pic.twitter.com/44xfz1fTgV — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 28, 2026

Meanwhile, in the third-place game Minnesota Duluth had four players — Hunter Anderson, Barrett Hall, Jayson Shaugabay and Zam Plante — who scored a goal and made two assists in a 7-1 win over Colgate. The Bulldogs outshot the Red Raiders 39-21 as Bulldogs goaltender Carl Axelsson made 20 saves

Zam Plante was named the Player of the Game, but his brother Max, the reigning Hobey Baker winner, did not play after possibly re-aggravating an upper-body injury that had sidelined him for 14 games. Fellow junior forwards Callum Arnott and Ryan Zaremba were also not available due to injury.

College Hockey One-Timers

Freshman Haoxi (Simon) Wang snapped home his third goal of the season on a 2-on-1 rush 57 seconds iinto overtime as No. 13 Boston University won 3-2 to earn a split with reigning national champion Denver. Freshman defenseman Daxon Rudolph registered his 10th goal of the season and sophomore Johnny Hicks made 26 saves for the No. 7 Pioneers, but still has yet to lose in regulation (22-2-2).

WHAT A GOAL, WHAT A WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/T3NwuHsQXS — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 29, 2026

Michigan goaltender Jack Ivankovic had two assists to go with 17 saves to lead the No. 2 Wolverines to an 8-3 victory against Ferris State.

Senior captain Ryan Walsh had a goal and an assist and sophomore goaltender Mathis Rousseau made 36 saves in his first game against his former team as Cornell topped Maine 3-2 in the Frozen Apple. The Big Red is 8-2-2 in its last 12 games at Madison Square Garden. "We're kind of just working for greasy goals, just trying to take pucks to the net," Walsh said in a release. "It's not the prettiest, but I'll take those."

Puck Drop: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) tied the NHL record for most goals in a calendar month when opened the scoring between the Ducks and Kings with his 20th red light of November. However, Los Angeles went on to win 5-4.

Cutter Gauthier has tied the NHL record for most goals in a calendar month with his 20th goal in November! 🦆 pic.twitter.com/tJ9frFVZtA — NHL (@NHL) November 29, 2026

Connor Hellebuyck (Lowell) made 30 saves in his first game against his former team New Jersey won at home against Winnipeg, 2-1. Cole Perfetti got the lone goal against his previous teammate.

Gavin McKenna (Penn State) and Sidney Crosby faced each other for the first time, as Pittsburgh won at home in overtime, 3-2. Both No. 1-overall picks, in 2026 and 2005 respectively, had an assist.

New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri (Notre Dame) is expected to miss the rest of the regular season die to a torn right ACL and meniscus. Per New York Islanders On SI, The team debuted some new-look line combinations against Winnipeg.

Defenseman Jeff Petry (Michigan State), a 16-year NHL veteran, announced his retirement on his wife's podcast "Never Offside with Julie & Cat." He played in 1,048 regular-season games and racked up 394 points (96 goals, 298 assists).

The gold-medal game of the 2026 Women’s World Para Ice Hockey Championship in Australia, set to start at 3 a.m. ET, is a rematch of the 2025 gold-medal game in Dolny Kubin, Slovakia. The U.S. defeated Canada 7-1 at the inaugural event. Kelsey DiClaudio was leading the tournament with 17 points through three games, breaking her own single-tournament record of 15 points (2025).

Forward Lucas Mercuri (Massachusetts) made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay at Florida. The Lightning won 2-1.

Debut day 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SD1VPpjdLG — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 28, 2026

College Hockey Scores Adirondack Winter Invitational (at 1980 Rink Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)

St. Lawrence 3, RIT 2

No. 17 Merrimack 4, Clarkson 1



Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 7, Colgate 1

No. 9 Providence 3, Connecticut 1



AHA

Air Force 4, Holy Cross 1

Robert Morris 5, Niagara 0



Non-Conference

Cornell 3, Maine 2

New Hampshire 3, Brown 2

Bentley 4, Long Island 3 (OT)

Union 3, Ohio State 2

Arizona State 5, Alaska-Anchorage 4

No. 13 Boston University 3, No. 7 Denver 2 (OT)

Omaha 4, Yale 3 (OT)

No. 1 Wisconsin 7 Canisius 2

No. 18 Colorado College 4, Alaska 1

St. Thomas 2, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota 5, Minnesota State 3

No. 4 North Dakota 7, Lindenwood 0

No. 2 Michigan 8, Ferris State 3

No. 14 Miami 3, Stonehill 0

St. Cloud State 2, No. 19 Vermont 1

No. 15 Army 6, RPI 2

Women’s College Hockey Scores D1 in DC (at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, Arlington, Va.)

Boston College 3, No. 5 Princeton 1

No. 2 Minnesota 3, No. 8 Penn State 2



Nutmeg Classic (at M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Conn.)

No. 9 Connecticut 4, No. 7 Quinnipiac 0

No. 13 Yale 5, Sacred Heart 0



AHA

No. 15 Mercyhurst 2, RIT 1 (OT)



ECAC

Harvard 4, Dartmouth 1



Non-Conference

St. Lawrence 2, Merrimack 0

St. Thomas 1, Holy Cross 0

Delaware 5, Stonehill 2

Vermont 3, No. 11 St. Cloud State 2

No. 3 Wisconsin 6, Union 1

Brown 3, Providence 0

Lindenwood 6, Bemidji State 3

No. 6 Clarkson 5 Syracuse 0

No. 10 Cornell 3, No. 4 Northeastern 2

Sunday’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

ECAC

No. 8 Quinnipiac at Princeton, 4 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

No. 16 Northeastern at No. 5 Dartmouth, 2 p.m. ET

Long Island at Bentley, 3 p.m. ET

No. 20 Boston College at Harvard, 4 p.m. ET

Canisius at No. 1 Wisconsin, 5 p.m. CT



WOMEN

Non-Conference

Assumption at Brown, 1 p.m. ET

Union at No. 3 Wisconsin, 1 p.m. CT

No. 4 Northeastern at No. 10 Cornell, 2 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History November 29, 1888: Hall of Fame forward Jack Walker was born to Silver Mountain, Ontario.



November 29, 1924: The Montreal Forum opened.



November 29, 1956: Minnesota defenseman Bill Baker, who was on the Miracle on Ice team that won the gold medal in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, was born in Grand Rapids, Minn.



November 29, 1959: Minnesota center Neal Broten, the first Hobey Baker Award winner and was also on the Miracle on Ice team, was born in Roseau, Minn.



November 29, 1963: Bowling Green right wing Mike Natyshak was born in Belle River, Ontario.



November 29, 1967: Former Michigan center, and future Wolverines coach, Red Berenson was traded along with Barclay Plager by the New York Rangers to the St. Louis Bues for forwards Ron Atwell and Ron Stewart. He went to Berenson tally 172 goals and 412 points in 519 games and was a captain. Later that night the Blues beat the Kings for Scotty Bowmans’ first career victory.



November 29, 1968: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposite made his NHL debut in relief during a 5-4 loss at the Oakland Seals. It was just the first of 13 games he played for the Montreal Canadiens before being claimed off waivers by the Chicago Blackhawks.



November 29, 1979: Former Minnesota right wing Paul Holmgren had a goal and two assists as the Philadelphia Flyers extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games (16-0-3) with a 6-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota North Stars.



November 29, 1983: Dartmouth left wing Tanner Glass was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.



November 29, 1987: UMass defenseman Matt Irwin was born in Victoria, British Columbia.



November 29, 1990: Omaha defenseman Andrej Šustr was born in Plzen, Czechoslovakia.



November 29, 2001: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter notched his 23rd shutout as the New York Rangers defeated visiting Carolina 5-0. He would have only one more before retiring in 2003.



November 29, 2003: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios scored his 900th point with an assist for Detroit in a 2-1 victory at St. Louis.



November 29, 2004: Hunter Brzustewicz, who played for the US National Team Development Program, was born in Washington, Mich.



November 29, 2021: Former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes notched his 100th assist in 151 games, tying Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch for the sixth-fastest in NHL history. The Canucks defeated the Canadiens 2-1.

Hockey Quote of the Day

"Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country” [as Ken Dryden (Cornell)] Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

We'll Leave You With This ...

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