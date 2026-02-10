Rankings Reaction: Have Spartans Taken Control or are Rivalry Clashes Just Beginning? Puck Drop

Could Michigan and Michigan State in hockey be the equivalent of a four-act play this season?

That's not a false description. Most people are familiar with a traditional three-act play, which is often described as the setup, the confrontation and the resolution of a story, but a four-act structure is usually more balanced and splits the long second act into two parts.

That's one possibility, that the Spartans and Wolverines could go toe-to-toe twice over the next couple of months, with championships on the line. Another is that we've already reached the turning point and climax of this year's rivalry, which for the first time ever (in 351 all-time meetings) featured the top two teams in the college hockey rankings.

As we've chronicled all season, it's been the year of the Great Lakes State schools in the sport, with its three top programs all on pace to be a top-seeded team in the four NCAA Tournament regionals along with North Dakota.

They've earned that status. Minus one poll (Week 2 on Oct. 13) a Michigan school has been No. 1 in every ranking. It began with reigning national champion Western Michigan, which topped the polls in the preseason rankings and Week 1. After Boston University briefly held the spot for seven days, Michigan State subsequently took over for five weeks. Michigan had held No. 1 since Nov. 24.

That is until this week.

Granted, the rivals split their first weekend series back in early December, which was "just" a No. 1 vs. No. 3 meeting. Act one saw Michigan win the opener in East Lansing, 3-0, and Michigan State answer in Ann Arbor, 3-1.

On Friday night, Michigan took Game 1 again, but needed overtime to pull out the 4-3 victory at Yost Ice Arena. Then came the game that has fans wondering if there's been more than a changing of the guard with the Spartans controlling the "Duel in the D" at neutral-site Detroit, 5-2.

It was quite a second act, and with the win MSU put itself in position to finish atop the Big Ten and secure top seeding for the upcoming conference tournament, which means home-ice advantage as it'll be completely played on campus sites this year. That assumes the Spartans don't stumble and give up their lead over the Wolverines (who host third-place Penn State next weekend).

Of course, act three could happen in the conference title game in late March, and then possibly yet another matchup could happen in the NCAA Tournament, presumably in the Frozen Four at Las Vegas should they both advance.

So was Saturday's game at at Little Caesars Arena a topping point? Or was it just the second act of an epic drama that will see more twists and turns? Judging by this week's polls, the voters believe it's more of the former,

First, though the top 20 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to select the teams and determine seeding for the national tournament.

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index 1. Michigan State

2. Michigan

3. North Dakota

4. Western Michigan

5. Penn State

6. Providence

7. Dartmouth

8. Cornell

9. Quinnipiac

10.Minnesota Duluth

11. Denver

12. St. Thomas

13. Connecticut

14. Boston College

15. Wisconsin

16. Minnesota State

17. Augustana

18. Michigan Tech

19. Massachusetts

20. St. Cloud State

Made biggest jump: Michigan Tech, from No. 20 to No. 17. When it got blown out by Air Force during the Desert Hockey Classic 8-2 on Jan. 2, the team was 11-8-2. Since then, the Huskies are 9-2 and have clawed their way into the CCHA title mix. With last weekend's sweep of Augustana, Tech celebrated Winter Carnival by moving into second place, just two points behind St. Thomas.

Had biggest fall: Boston College won its Beanpot opener against Harvard last Monday, 5-1, but then dropped from No. 11 to 14 after losing a dud of Hockey East game against Vermont, 6-1. Of note, the voting for the polls took place before the Beanpot championship game, won by the Eagles. As long as they can avoid another lackluster showing this weekend against Merrimack they should bounce right back like it did in NPI after beating BU on Monday night, up to No. 12.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Dartmouth. The polls have the Big Green at No 12, but NPI has it at No. 7 despite being 52nd in strength of schedule out of 63 teams. It's next three games are against Yale (No. 54 NPI), Brown (58), and RPI (56). It has just one regular-season game against a top 25 team in NPI, hosting Quinnipiac on Feb. 27. Speaking of the Bobcats ...

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Quinnipiac got at least one first-place vote in both major polls, resulting in a consensus No. 5 ranking, but is only No. 9 in NPI. Why? The guess here is that voters are enamored with the scores of its last three wins, 7-0, 9-1 and 8-0. However, the opponents were St, Lawrence, Brown and Yale, with a tie against Clarkson (No. 44 NPI) in the mix. Quinnipiac (22-5-3) has a home-and-home with Princeton this weekend and will face Cornell, Dartmouth and Harvard over its final four games, so one way or another there should be a sort of meeting of the minds soon.

USCHO Men's Poll

February 9, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan State 22-6 978 (30) 2 2 Michigan 23-5 967 (18) 1 3 North Dakota 21-7 877 3 4 Western Michigan 20-8 815 4 5 Quinnipiac 22-5-3 788 (2) 5 6 Penn State 18-8 733 6 7 Providence 18-7-2 725 7 8 Denver 17-11-3 610 8 9 Cornell 17-6 575 9 10 Minnesota Duluth 18-1 556 10 11 Connecticut 16-7-3 490 12 12 Dartmouth 17-6-1 439 14 13 Wisconsin 17-9-2 415 13 14 Boston College 15-9-1 406 11 15 St. Thomas 18-9-3 278 15 16 Minnesota State 15-8-5 201 17 17 Michigan Tech 20-10-2 177 20 18 Augustana 18-9-3 144 16 19 Massachusetts 17-11 103 19 20 Miami 17-9-2 84 NR

Others receiving votes: Maine 77, St. Cloud State 22, Boston University 15, Bentley 14, Bowling Green 9, Harvard 1, Vermont 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

February 9, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan State 662 (18) 2 2 Michigan 660 (15) 1 3 North Dakota 595 3 4 Western Michigan 555 4 5 Quinnipiac 539 (1) 5 6 Providence 512 7 7 Penn State 494 6 8 Denver 415 9 9 Minnesota Duluth 399 10 10 Cornell 370 8 11 Connecticut 314 12 12 Wisconsin 305 11 13 Dartmouth 303 14 14 Boston College 263 13 15 St. Thomas 201 15 16 Minnesota State 158 17 17 Michigan Tech 135 20 18 Augustana 99 16 19 Massachusetts 62 19 20 Miami 43 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Maine 34; Bowling Green 12; St. Cloud State 6; Boston University 3; Harvard.

USCHO Women's Poll

February 9, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 25-3-2 299 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 26-4 281 (1) 2 3 Minnesota 24-5-1 259 3 4 Penn State 28-4 241 4 5 Northeastern 23-6-1 214 5 6 Connecticut 21-7-2 197 6 7 Quinnipiac 22-7-3 170 8 8 Princeton 20-7 163 5 9 Yale 21-7 151 9 10 Minnesota Duluth 15-12-3 119 10 11 Cornell 16-10-2 97 12 12 Clarkson 19-10-3 79 11 13 Mercyhurst 20-10-2 49 14 14 Holy Cross 18-10-2 31 13 15 Colgate 17-13-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 14, St. Thomas 4, Brown 3, St. Cloud State 3

USA Hockey Women's Poll

February 3, 2026 (Will be updated with release of new rankings Tuesday)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 283 (17) 1 2 Ohio State 267 (2) 2 3 Minnesota 248 3 4 Penn State 226 4 5 Northeastern 200 6 T6 Princeton 167 8 T6 Quinnipiac 167 5 8 Connecticut 162 7 9 Yake 129 10 10 Minnesota Duluth 122 9 11 Clarkson 102 11 12 Cornell 7583 12 13 Holy Cross 42 14 14 Mercyhurst 33 15 15 Minnesota State 26 13

Also receiving votes: Colgate 11; St. Thomas 11; St. Cloud State 6; Brown 3.

Puck Drop: Tuesday, February 10 2026

• Penn State freshman GavinMcKenna's preliminary hearing was pushed back a month to March11, which is the opening day of the Big Ten tournament, and also during the school's spring break. McKenna still faces charges of a misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, and disorderly. He's no longer facing a felony assault charge.

• Junior Matthew Morden, freshman first-year Chase Stefanek freshman Richard Gallant and senior Philip Tresca all scored as Harvard helped its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 4-1 victory over Northeastern in the Beanpot third-place game. The Crimson put 40 shots on net at TD Garden.

• No. 14 Boston College Men's Hockey Cruises Past BU to Earn 21st Beanpot Trophy

• Instant Analysis: No. 14 Boston College 6, Boston University 2

Men's College Hockey Monday Scores Beanpot (at TD Garden, Boston, Mass.)

Third-Place Game: Harvard 4, Northeastern 1

Championship: No. 14 Boston College 6, Boston University 2

Women's College Hockey Monday Scores No Games Scheduled

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Men's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule AHA

Army at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET

Niagara at RIT, 7 p.m. ET

Women's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule No Games Scheduled

Olympic Hockey Update

• Joy Dunne (Ohio State ) and Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin) both had a goal and two assists as the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team won its final preliminary game before facing Canada, 5-0 over Switzerland at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena., defeated Switzerland, 5-0, in the preliminary round of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Gwyneth Philips made 20 saves in the shutout, while the 3-0 U.S. put 50 shots on net. Alex Carpenter scored her third goal of the tournament, while Haley Winn, Hannah Bilka also scored for the Americans. For more, check out SI.com.

• Group B of the women's tournament saw a major upset with Italy defeating Japan 3-2, making it likely the hosts will advance to the next round, and guaranteeing that Sweden will advance to the quarterfinals. Matilde Fantin had two goals and goalie Gabriella Durante stopped 27 of 29 shots. The playoff format is a little different with the five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B advancing to the quarterfinals. The pairings will be A1 vs B3, A2 vs B2, A3 vs B1 and A4 vs A5. Teams are re-seeded after the quarterfinals.

• The U.S. men's team had its second practice as it prepares to face Latvia on Thursday to open preliminary round play. after 'Photo Day," reporters got a glimpse at the lines used for 45 minutes of drills. For more, check out: Team USA Reveals Practice Lines With Tkachuk Brothers on Top Unit

This is what @Sportsnetkyle saw at Team USA practice



Tkachuk/Eichel/Tkachuk

Guentzel/Matthews/Boldy

Connor/Larkin/Thompson

Miller/Nelson/Hughes

Trocheck some rotating with Nelson

Keller



Hughes/McAvoy

Slavin/Faber

Sanderson/Werenski

LaCombe/Hanifin



Hellebuyck in own net pic.twitter.com/zv2kj9ZJlT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 9, 2026

Women's Olympic Hockey Monday Scores

Group A

United States 5, Switzerland 0

Canada 5, Czechia 1

Group B

Italy 3, Japan 2

Germany 2, France 1



Women's Olympic Hockey Tuesday Schedule

Group A

Canada vs, United States, PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 2:10 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Switzerland, Fiera Milano, Milan, 3:10 p.m.



Group B

Japan vs. Sweden, Fiera Milano, Milan, 6:10 a.m.

Italy vs. Germany, Fiera Milano, Milan, 10:40 a.m.



Women's Olympic Hockey Thursday Schedule

Group A

Finland vs. Canada, 8:30 p.m. (rescheduled from Feb. 5)

Women's preliminary round concludes

Hockey Quote of the Day

[ On Krissy Wendell-Pohl and Natalie Darwitz] “The two of them, they really did help put girls hockey on the map and get more exposure, get more attention. To me, they are the women’s hockey Mount Rushmore, in Minnesota, in the country, and now in the world.” Laura Halldorson

