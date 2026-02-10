Rankings Reaction: Have Spartans Taken Control or are Rivalry Clashes Just Beginning? Puck Drop
Could Michigan and Michigan State in hockey be the equivalent of a four-act play this season?
That's not a false description. Most people are familiar with a traditional three-act play, which is often described as the setup, the confrontation and the resolution of a story, but a four-act structure is usually more balanced and splits the long second act into two parts.
That's one possibility, that the Spartans and Wolverines could go toe-to-toe twice over the next couple of months, with championships on the line. Another is that we've already reached the turning point and climax of this year's rivalry, which for the first time ever (in 351 all-time meetings) featured the top two teams in the college hockey rankings.
As we've chronicled all season, it's been the year of the Great Lakes State schools in the sport, with its three top programs all on pace to be a top-seeded team in the four NCAA Tournament regionals along with North Dakota.
They've earned that status. Minus one poll (Week 2 on Oct. 13) a Michigan school has been No. 1 in every ranking. It began with reigning national champion Western Michigan, which topped the polls in the preseason rankings and Week 1. After Boston University briefly held the spot for seven days, Michigan State subsequently took over for five weeks. Michigan had held No. 1 since Nov. 24.
That is until this week.
Granted, the rivals split their first weekend series back in early December, which was "just" a No. 1 vs. No. 3 meeting. Act one saw Michigan win the opener in East Lansing, 3-0, and Michigan State answer in Ann Arbor, 3-1.
On Friday night, Michigan took Game 1 again, but needed overtime to pull out the 4-3 victory at Yost Ice Arena. Then came the game that has fans wondering if there's been more than a changing of the guard with the Spartans controlling the "Duel in the D" at neutral-site Detroit, 5-2.
It was quite a second act, and with the win MSU put itself in position to finish atop the Big Ten and secure top seeding for the upcoming conference tournament, which means home-ice advantage as it'll be completely played on campus sites this year. That assumes the Spartans don't stumble and give up their lead over the Wolverines (who host third-place Penn State next weekend).
Of course, act three could happen in the conference title game in late March, and then possibly yet another matchup could happen in the NCAA Tournament, presumably in the Frozen Four at Las Vegas should they both advance.
So was Saturday's game at at Little Caesars Arena a topping point? Or was it just the second act of an epic drama that will see more twists and turns? Judging by this week's polls, the voters believe it's more of the former,
First, though the top 20 in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that will be used to select the teams and determine seeding for the national tournament.
National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
1. Michigan State
2. Michigan
3. North Dakota
4. Western Michigan
5. Penn State
6. Providence
7. Dartmouth
8. Cornell
9. Quinnipiac
10.Minnesota Duluth
11. Denver
12. St. Thomas
13. Connecticut
14. Boston College
15. Wisconsin
16. Minnesota State
17. Augustana
18. Michigan Tech
19. Massachusetts
20. St. Cloud State
Made biggest jump: Michigan Tech, from No. 20 to No. 17. When it got blown out by Air Force during the Desert Hockey Classic 8-2 on Jan. 2, the team was 11-8-2. Since then, the Huskies are 9-2 and have clawed their way into the CCHA title mix. With last weekend's sweep of Augustana, Tech celebrated Winter Carnival by moving into second place, just two points behind St. Thomas.
Had biggest fall: Boston College won its Beanpot opener against Harvard last Monday, 5-1, but then dropped from No. 11 to 14 after losing a dud of Hockey East game against Vermont, 6-1. Of note, the voting for the polls took place before the Beanpot championship game, won by the Eagles. As long as they can avoid another lackluster showing this weekend against Merrimack they should bounce right back like it did in NPI after beating BU on Monday night, up to No. 12.
Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Dartmouth. The polls have the Big Green at No 12, but NPI has it at No. 7 despite being 52nd in strength of schedule out of 63 teams. It's next three games are against Yale (No. 54 NPI), Brown (58), and RPI (56). It has just one regular-season game against a top 25 team in NPI, hosting Quinnipiac on Feb. 27. Speaking of the Bobcats ...
Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Quinnipiac got at least one first-place vote in both major polls, resulting in a consensus No. 5 ranking, but is only No. 9 in NPI. Why? The guess here is that voters are enamored with the scores of its last three wins, 7-0, 9-1 and 8-0. However, the opponents were St, Lawrence, Brown and Yale, with a tie against Clarkson (No. 44 NPI) in the mix. Quinnipiac (22-5-3) has a home-and-home with Princeton this weekend and will face Cornell, Dartmouth and Harvard over its final four games, so one way or another there should be a sort of meeting of the minds soon.
USCHO Men's Poll
February 9, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
22-6
978 (30)
2
2
Michigan
23-5
967 (18)
1
3
North Dakota
21-7
877
3
4
Western Michigan
20-8
815
4
5
Quinnipiac
22-5-3
788 (2)
5
6
Penn State
18-8
733
6
7
Providence
18-7-2
725
7
8
Denver
17-11-3
610
8
9
Cornell
17-6
575
9
10
Minnesota Duluth
18-1
556
10
11
Connecticut
16-7-3
490
12
12
Dartmouth
17-6-1
439
14
13
Wisconsin
17-9-2
415
13
14
Boston College
15-9-1
406
11
15
St. Thomas
18-9-3
278
15
16
Minnesota State
15-8-5
201
17
17
Michigan Tech
20-10-2
177
20
18
Augustana
18-9-3
144
16
19
Massachusetts
17-11
103
19
20
Miami
17-9-2
84
NR
Others receiving votes: Maine 77, St. Cloud State 22, Boston University 15, Bentley 14, Bowling Green 9, Harvard 1, Vermont 1
USA Hockey Men's Poll
February 9, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan State
662 (18)
2
2
Michigan
660 (15)
1
3
North Dakota
595
3
4
Western Michigan
555
4
5
Quinnipiac
539 (1)
5
6
Providence
512
7
7
Penn State
494
6
8
Denver
415
9
9
Minnesota Duluth
399
10
10
Cornell
370
8
11
Connecticut
314
12
12
Wisconsin
305
11
13
Dartmouth
303
14
14
Boston College
263
13
15
St. Thomas
201
15
16
Minnesota State
158
17
17
Michigan Tech
135
20
18
Augustana
99
16
19
Massachusetts
62
19
20
Miami
43
NR
Others Receiving Votes: Maine 34; Bowling Green 12; St. Cloud State 6; Boston University 3; Harvard.
USCHO Women's Poll
February 9, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
25-3-2
299 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
26-4
281 (1)
2
3
Minnesota
24-5-1
259
3
4
Penn State
28-4
241
4
5
Northeastern
23-6-1
214
5
6
Connecticut
21-7-2
197
6
7
Quinnipiac
22-7-3
170
8
8
Princeton
20-7
163
5
9
Yale
21-7
151
9
10
Minnesota Duluth
15-12-3
119
10
11
Cornell
16-10-2
97
12
12
Clarkson
19-10-3
79
11
13
Mercyhurst
20-10-2
49
14
14
Holy Cross
18-10-2
31
13
15
Colgate
17-13-1
26
NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota State 14, St. Thomas 4, Brown 3, St. Cloud State 3
USA Hockey Women's Poll
February 3, 2026 (Will be updated with release of new rankings Tuesday)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
283 (17)
1
2
Ohio State
267 (2)
2
3
Minnesota
248
3
4
Penn State
226
4
5
Northeastern
200
6
T6
Princeton
167
8
T6
Quinnipiac
167
5
8
Connecticut
162
7
9
Yake
129
10
10
Minnesota Duluth
122
9
11
Clarkson
102
11
12
Cornell
7583
12
13
Holy Cross
42
14
14
Mercyhurst
33
15
15
Minnesota State
26
13
Also receiving votes: Colgate 11; St. Thomas 11; St. Cloud State 6; Brown 3.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, February 10 2026
• Penn State freshman GavinMcKenna's preliminary hearing was pushed back a month to March11, which is the opening day of the Big Ten tournament, and also during the school's spring break. McKenna still faces charges of a misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, and disorderly. He's no longer facing a felony assault charge.
• Junior Matthew Morden, freshman first-year Chase Stefanek freshman Richard Gallant and senior Philip Tresca all scored as Harvard helped its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 4-1 victory over Northeastern in the Beanpot third-place game. The Crimson put 40 shots on net at TD Garden.
• No. 14 Boston College Men's Hockey Cruises Past BU to Earn 21st Beanpot Trophy
• Instant Analysis: No. 14 Boston College 6, Boston University 2
Men's College Hockey Monday Scores
Beanpot (at TD Garden, Boston, Mass.)
Third-Place Game: Harvard 4, Northeastern 1
Championship: No. 14 Boston College 6, Boston University 2
Women's College Hockey Monday Scores
No Games Scheduled
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Men's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule
AHA
Army at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET
Niagara at RIT, 7 p.m. ET
Women's College Hockey Tuesday Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Olympic Hockey Update
• Joy Dunne (Ohio State ) and Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin) both had a goal and two assists as the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team won its final preliminary game before facing Canada, 5-0 over Switzerland at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena., defeated Switzerland, 5-0, in the preliminary round of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Gwyneth Philips made 20 saves in the shutout, while the 3-0 U.S. put 50 shots on net. Alex Carpenter scored her third goal of the tournament, while Haley Winn, Hannah Bilka also scored for the Americans. For more, check out SI.com.
• Group B of the women's tournament saw a major upset with Italy defeating Japan 3-2, making it likely the hosts will advance to the next round, and guaranteeing that Sweden will advance to the quarterfinals. Matilde Fantin had two goals and goalie Gabriella Durante stopped 27 of 29 shots. The playoff format is a little different with the five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B advancing to the quarterfinals. The pairings will be A1 vs B3, A2 vs B2, A3 vs B1 and A4 vs A5. Teams are re-seeded after the quarterfinals.
• The U.S. men's team had its second practice as it prepares to face Latvia on Thursday to open preliminary round play. after 'Photo Day," reporters got a glimpse at the lines used for 45 minutes of drills. For more, check out: Team USA Reveals Practice Lines With Tkachuk Brothers on Top Unit
Women's Olympic Hockey Monday Scores
Group A
United States 5, Switzerland 0
Canada 5, Czechia 1
Group B
Italy 3, Japan 2
Germany 2, France 1
Women's Olympic Hockey Tuesday Schedule
Group A
Canada vs, United States, PalaItalia Santa Giulia, Milan, 2:10 p.m. ET
Finland vs. Switzerland, Fiera Milano, Milan, 3:10 p.m.
Group B
Japan vs. Sweden, Fiera Milano, Milan, 6:10 a.m.
Italy vs. Germany, Fiera Milano, Milan, 10:40 a.m.
Women's Olympic Hockey Thursday Schedule
Group A
Finland vs. Canada, 8:30 p.m. (rescheduled from Feb. 5)
Women's preliminary round concludes
Hockey Quote of the Day
[ On Krissy Wendell-Pohl and Natalie Darwitz] “The two of them, they really did help put girls hockey on the map and get more exposure, get more attention. To me, they are the women’s hockey Mount Rushmore, in Minnesota, in the country, and now in the world.”Laura Halldorson
Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral